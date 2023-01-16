Princeton vs Pennsylvania Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Palestra will host an Ivy League NCAAB matchup between the Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers on Monday.

The Tigers are 12-5 (3-1) this season and are coming off a 72-70 road loss on Saturday against the Brown Bears.

The Quakers are 9-9 (2-2) and are coming off a 75-71 road loss against the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday.

Princeton Tigers vs Pennsylvania Quakers Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Princeton Tigers -102 +1.5 (-114) Over 145.5 (-110) Pennsylvania Quakers -118 -1.5 (-106) Under 145.5 (-110)

Princeton Tigers vs Pennsylvania Quakers Match Details

Fixture: Princeton Tigers vs Pennsylvania Quakers

Time and date: Monday, January 16, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

Princeton Tigers vs Pennsylvania Quakers Key Stats

The Tigers are a solid offensive team, scoring 74.9 points per game. They have been passing the basketball well as they are averaging 14.4 assists over the course of the season.

Senior forward Tosan Evbuomwan has led the team thus far and is averaging 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.7 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. Despite his point total, he is shooting incredibly well from the floor as he is shooting 50.9 percent from the field thus far.

Their defense has room for improvement this year as they are allowing 64.7 points per game. The Tigers have struggled to disrupt mistakes though as they are averaging 3.2 blocks and 5.3 steals per game up to this point. If they can get their bodies in front of the shooter more often, they will be in a great spot.

The Quakers are doing pretty well on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring 74.3 points per outing and shooting 46.3% from the field. Junior guard Jordan Dingle has been doing well, averaging 23.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 34.1 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have struggled a bit as they have given up 72.7 points per game. They have to be a little more disruptive though as they are averaging three blocks and 5.7 steals per game throughout the year.

Princeton Tigers vs Pennsylvania Quakers Best Picks and Prediction

Both programs are similar in terms of production, but this will be a very close game. These offenses have been very similar lately, with Princeton averaging 72.5 points in their last two games while Pennsylvania has scored 72.7 points in their previous three games. The underdog has covered in five of the last seven games against one another, so go with the Princeton Tigers to cover the spread here.

Pick: Princeton Tigers +1.5 (-114)

