Providence vs. Butler Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Butler Bulldogs will welcome the Providence Friars to Indianapolis tonight, hoping to find some rare success against them. In the last 10 meetings between these schools, Butler has only won twice.

After opening the season 8-3, Butler lost their first two games in Big East play. Neither game was close. Tonight will be their third crack at getting their first conference victory of the season.

Meanwhile, Providence has won five in a row, including two tight victories over Big East opponents. They'll look to make it six in a row behind Bryce Hopkins, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding and had a 29-point, 23-rebound performance in their last game.

Let's take a look at this matchup and see if Butler can turn it around, or if Providence is going to stay hot.

Providence vs. Butler Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Providence +3.0 (-105) Over 140.5 (-110) +130 Butler -3.0 (-115) Under 140.5 (-110) -150

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Providence vs. Butler Match Details

Fixture: Providence Friars @ Butler Bulldogs

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Providence vs. Butler Key Stats

This game is a clash of philosophies, as Providence is offensive-minded and Butler is defensively oriented. The Providence Friars are scoring 81.3 points per game, the 31st most in the country. The Butler Bulldogs are holding opponents to 64.8 points per game, tied for 80th in the nation.

Defensively, Providence ranks 212th, allowing 69.6 points per game, while the Butler offense is 200th at 71.3 points per game. Both teams shoot roughly the same, with Providence knocking down 47.7% of shots and Butler hitting 48.1% of them.

Providence should have a massive rebounding edge in this game. The Friars are pulling down 40.0 boards per game, which is 32nd in the NCAA. Butler is 338th in that same statistic, only pulling down 31.6 rebounds per game.

Providence vs. Butler Betting Prediction

I think rebounding will be the deciding factor in this game. Forcing misses doesn't matter if you can't secure the rebound and end the possession. Providence will get a ton of second-chance points and clean up most of Butler's misses, while the Butler offense won't be able to keep up with Providence's. The Friars will win their sixth in a row.

Prediction: Providence Money Line (+130)

