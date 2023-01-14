Providence vs Creighton Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Creighton Bluejays will be home to face the Providence Friars on Saturday afternoon in Big East play. #19 Providence have gone 14-3 so far, recently defeating St. John's by three points, which was their ninth win in a row. Creighton is 9-8, and they've dropped two straight, both on the road to Big East opponents. These schools have been pretty competitive against one another in recent history, and we should be in for an entertaining affair today.

Providence Friars vs. Creighton Bluejays Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Providence Friars +7 (-110) Over 145.5 (-110) +230 Creighton Bluejays -7 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110) -278

Providence Friars vs. Creighton Bluejays Match Details

Fixture: Providence Friars @ Creighton Bluejays

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Providence Friars vs. Creighton Bluejays Key Stats

Providence has been great offensively, scoring 112.7 points per 100 possessions, and their best player, Bryce Hopkins, has to take a lot of credit. The Kentucky transfer averages 16.0 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting an efficient 48.1%. Ed Croswell, another big, has chipped in with 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds, and together, these two score a lot and also help out on the offensive glass. As a team, the Friars average 10.8 offensive rebounds, and they also get to the free-throw line a ton.

Creighton score 108.1 points per 100 possessions, and they average 16.2 assists per game. Sophomore Ryan Nembhard has been the Bluejays' best playmaker, chipping in with 5.5 dimes as well as 11.8 points. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the team in scoring (14.8 PPG), and he's second in rebounding (6.9 RPG). Fellow senior Baylor Scheierman averages 13.1 PPG, a team-high 8.9 RPG, and 3.0 assists. Creighton has plenty of talent, and their record is a bit misleading as they've had one of the tougher schedules in the nation. The one area they could improve is forcing turnovers, as they force only 11.1 per game. Today, they will need to contain Providence's interior scorers to get back in the win column,

Providence Friars vs. Creighton Bluejays Betting Prediction

Providence has gone a solid 4-1 on the road, and they're 4-1 ATS in these games, so it's evident that opposing crowds don't phase them. They're also 5-1 ATS in conference games, so I would expect them to show up today. Considering Creighton are just 2-4 ATS in conference play this year, I'm leaning toward the Friars to cover. I do think Creighton will pull out a narrow victory, but not by enough to cover the spread.

Prediction: Providence +7 (-110)

