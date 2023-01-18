Providence vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two top-25 teams are set to trade blows tonight, as the Providence Friars and Marquette Golden Eagles face off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Providence had their nine-game winning streak snapped at Creighton on Saturday. It was their first conference loss of the season and brought their season record to 14-4. That game also snapped a four-game win streak on the road.

Marquette also saw a winning streak come to an end on Sunday, losing at Xavier to snap a five-game streak. They have dropped to 14-5 this season and are 6-2 in Big East play. Their only other conference loss was against Providence.

This is the second meeting between these conference rivals who are separated by only half a game in the standings. We'll see if Providence sweeps the Golden Eagles, or if Marquette will get revenge on the Friars.

Providence vs. Marquette Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Providence +7.5 (-110) Over 150.5 (-110) +280 Marquette -7.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-110) -360

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Providence vs. Marquette Match Details

Fixture: Providence Friars @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Providence vs. Marquette Key Stats

The first meeting between these teams went to double overtime, with Providence ultimately winning 103-98.

The Friars had two massive advantages in that game. Providence hit 35 of their 49 free throw attempts. Marquette only attempted 19 free throws across the 50 minutes of that game.

They also outrebounded the Golden Eagles 48-33 in that game, including 18 offensive rebounds. Providence grabs 40.2 boards per game, 10th in the nation. Marquette only averages 32.8 rebounds per game, which is ranked 298th nationally.

Marquette outshot Providence in that game, which is in line with each team's season averages. Marquette scores 82.7 points per game on 50.0% shooting. Providence puts up 79.2 points per game, but only shoots 46.6% from the floor.

Providence vs. Marquette Betting Prediction

Despite coming off losses, both teams are playing incredibly well, and if the first game is any indication, are evenly matched. Marquette is at home and hopefully will commit severely fewer fouls, which will probably lead to better results for them. Still, this game should come down to the wire just like the last one. Providence covering the spread seems like the best bet here.

Prediction: Providence +7.5 (-110)

