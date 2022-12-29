Purdue vs Florida A&M Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | College Basketball

On Thursday evening, collegiate basketball action from the Mackey Arena features a matchup between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Rattlers lost to the Kentucky Wildcats in their last game but managed to cover the spread as 37-point underdogs.

The Boilermakers defeated the New Orleans Privateers in their last game but failed to cover the spread as 30.5-point favorites.

Purdue vs Florida A&M Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Florida A&M Rattlers +36.5 (-110) Over 132.5 (-110) Purdue Boilermakers -36.5 (-110) Under 132.5 (-110)

Purdue vs Florida A&M Match Details

Fixture: Florida A&M Rattlers at Purdue Boilermakers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, Indiana

Purdue vs Florida A&M Key Stats

The Rattlers will try to bounce back after losing to Kentucky 88–68 in their previous match. Jordan Tillman is the only other Rattlers' player currently in double digit scoring with 10 PPG, while Jaylen Bates leads the team in scoring and rebounds with 10.9 PPG and 6.9 RPG. The Rattlers are averaging 56.2 PPG as a team this year, while shooting 36.9% from the field, 29.7% from three, and 64.7% from the foul line.

After beating New Orleans 74–53 in their previous game, the Boilermakers will strive to maintain their perfect record. With 22.6 points per game and 13.9 rebounds per game on average for the Boilermakers, Zach Edey is the team's top scorer and rebounder.

Fletcher Loyer is the team's only other double-digit scorer so far this season, with 12.8 points per game and 2.7 assists per game. At this point in the season, Ethan Morton and Braden Smith are the Boilermakers' top assist producers with a combined team-high 3.6 APG. They are shooting 45.6% from the field, 31.1% from three, and 76.4% from the foul line to average 76.8 points per game as a team this year.

Purdue vs Florida A&M Betting Prediction

Although the Rattlers may be battle-tested, they have been suffering losses pretty much the whole season. The Boilermakers, on the other hand, haven't covered a huge line like this since the start of the season.

It is understandable to perceive either side's bottom line. In this game, I believe the Boilermakers will likely cause their fair share of damage, but I'm not sure if the Rattlers will contribute enough to push us above this total. In this one, bet on the under.

Pick: Under 132.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes