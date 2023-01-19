Purdue vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The #3 Purdue Boilermakers will remain on the road tonight, this time to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Purdue escaped Michigan State with a one-point victory, keeping their spot atop the Big Ten Standings. They are 17-1 this season, with their only loss coming at home to Rutgers. The Boilermakers can push their winning streak to five games tonight.

Minnesota has lost three of their last four, including their two most recent home games. The Golden Gophers are 1-5 in Big Ten play, the worst record in the conference. They lost by 19 at Purdue in their conference opener.

These teams have already met once, so they'll know how the other plays. Let's see if this game unfolds similarly to the first, or if Minnesota will put up a better fight this time.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Williams Arena

Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Purdue -14 (-110) Over 133.5 (-110) -1150 Minnesota -14 (-110) Under 133.5 (-110) +750

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Purdue vs. Minnesota Key Stats

The Boilermakers have the better offense and defense in this game.

Offensively, they put up 75.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting from the field. Defensively, they hold opponents to 61.2 points per game. They average 39.8 rebounds per game as well.

Minnesota is only scoring 64.4 points per contest while shooting 43.1% as a team. They allow 68.1 points per game and only grab 34.4 rebounds per game.

In the first game, Purdue outrebounded Minnesota 41-21, including 12 offensive boards for the Boilermakers. Purdue also attempted 10 more free throws and knocked down 16 of their 18 shots from the charity stripe.

Purdue shot better from three and the floor overall in that game, although Minnesota also shot well above their season average.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Prediction

Purdue is just flat-out better in every way. Not just that, they are also playing much better at the moment, even if their wins aren't as dominant as we've grown accustomed to.

Minnesota playing at home doesn't grant them immunity to blowouts, as is proven by their 18-point loss on Monday. Purdue wins another blowout tonight.

Prediction: Purdue -14 (-110)

