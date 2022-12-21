Purdue vs. New Orleans Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The New Orleans Privateers will be on the road as they take on the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday, December 21, in an NCAA Men's Basketball non-conference matchup.

The Privateers are brutal to begin the year as they are 3-7 and are coming off a 79-71 home win on Monday against the Dillard Blue Devils. The Boilermakers are a perfect 11-0 right now after a 69-61 home win against the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday.

New Orleans Privateers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under New Orleans Privateers +34.5 (-112) +4000 Over 150.5 (-110) Purdue Boilermakers -34.5 (-108) -30000 Under 150.5 (-110)

New Orleans Privateers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Privateers at Purdue Boilermakers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

New Orleans Privateers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Key Stats

The Privateers have been doing a decent job offensively this season heading into this game. They are scoring 67.5 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the floor. They have been dependent on the production of junior guard Jordan Johnson, as he is averaging 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and two steals in 31.4 minutes per game. He is definitely a solid player to focus on when he is on the court.

Their defense has been absolutely brutal as the Privateers are allowing 81.6 points per game but have been struggling to force turnovers. As of this point, they are averaging 1.7 blocks and 7.2 steals per game thus far.

The Purdue Boilermakers have been doing extremely well offensively as they are scoring 77.1 points heading into this game. They also had a solid shooting percentage, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor throughout the year. Junior center Zach Edey is trying to continue improving as in 31.8 minutes, he is putting up 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, one assist, 2.2 blocks, and 0.2 steals per game up to this point.

The defense of the Boilermakers has to continue playing well as they are giving up 62.3 points per game. They have been one of the most aggressive programs on the glass with 43.3 rebounds per game while recording 4.3 blocks and 4.7 steals as well.

New Orleans Privateers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Best Picks and Prediction

There is absolutely no one to defend Zach Edey as he is one of the best players in the entire nation and these programs are nowhere near one another.

Purdue is going to dominate on the boards and New Orleans is going to struggle to get good looks while not being able to defend throughout the game, as we spoke about earlier.

The Privateers have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous six road games so go with the Boilermakers to cover the massive spread as the best team in the country.

Pick: Purdue Boilermakers -34.5 (-108)

