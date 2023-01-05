Purdue vs Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | Big Ten | College Basketball

On Thursday night, a Big Ten matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) and the Purdue Boilermakers (13-1) will take place.

Rutgers defeated the Boilermakers at home on Monday. The Buckeyes' previous game was a rout of Northwestern on the road. In their lone encounter with the Buckeyes the previous campaign, the Boilermakers triumphed 81-78 at home.

Purdue vs Ohio State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Purdue Boilermakers +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 141 (-110) Ohio State Buckeyes -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 141 (-110)

Purdue vs Ohio State Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers at OSU Buckeyes

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Purdue vs Ohio State Key Stats

The top-ranked Boilermakers hope to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the year. An incredible run of 13 straight victories came to an end on Monday night as Rutgers narrowly defeated the team 65-64 at home. The Boilermakers were 8.5-point favorites in the loss.

Rutgers is a legitimately competitive team, so there is no reason to be alarmed. This season, they have defeated Duke and Gonzaga. In eight straight games, they have failed to beat the spread.

After Monday's loss, the Boilermakers, who are eighth in the Division I efficiency rankings, will probably drop out of the top spot in the AP Top 25. They have won twice while traveling, including victories over Florida State and Nebraska.

A fourth straight victory is what the No. 24 Buckeyes are aiming for. After falling to the Tar Heels by a razor-thin margin in overtime, they have won three straight games thanks to an outstanding defensive effort.

The Buckeyes are 2-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. They defeated Rutgers 67-66 in their opening game, and easily defeated Northwestern at home on Sunday, 73-57, as tiny 2.5-point favorites. The Buckeyes have won three straight games while covering the spread.

Purdue vs Ohio State Betting Prediction

The more potent offensive unit among these competitors is the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes' explosive offense is scoring 117.9 points per 100 possessions, which is the second-best mark in Division I, while the Boilermakers average 116.3 points for every 100 possessions.

The Boilermakers lost to Rutgers on Monday after needing overtime to defeat Nebraska in their lone conference away game. I think the Buckeyes will triumph in this contest.

Pick: Ohio State Buckeyes (-125)

