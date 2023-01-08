Purdue vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 8 | Big Ten | College Basketball

Sunday's Big Ten matchup between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Penn State Nittany Lions will take place in Philadelphia's famed stadium, the Palestra.

After losing at home to Rutgers earlier in the week, the Boilermakers' hold on the top spot may be in jeopardy, but they are still 14-1 going into this game.

The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, have had a successful start, winning 11 of their first 15 games.

Purdue vs Penn State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Purdue Boilermakers -210 -4.5 (-118) Over 135.5 (-110) Penn State Nittany Lions +172 +4.5 (-104) Under 135.5 (-110)

Purdue vs Penn State Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

Purdue vs Penn State Key Stats

Few expected the Boilermakers to start off strong after losing numerous important players from the 30-win squad from the previous season. Instead, they had a winning record through their first 13 games, beating teams like Marquette, West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke. The Boilermakers' strong start propelled them to the top of the standings.

With a second straight Big Ten road victory, they will try to maintain their precarious hold on the top spot, as they have already won 14 of their first 15 games. They currently have the 54th-best scoring offense on the season. The Boilermakers are the only 268th-ranked three-point shooting team in the country.

The Nittany Lions have had 11 victories so far this season, including victories over Iowa and a club that was ranked 17th at the time (Illinois). However, should the Nittany Lions be able to defeat the No. 1 rated Boilermakers, this would likely rank as the largest victory in the history of the team. They lost 79-69 to Michigan in their final game, which was played away from home.

The scoring offense of the Nittany Lions is currently ranked 64th in the nation. They are ranked 19th overall and are one of the top three-point shooting teams in the nation. Being on the smaller side, the squad ranks 185th in rebounding.

Purdue vs Penn State Betting Prediction

The Boilermakers, who seldom turn the ball over, are perfectly satisfied to play a possession-to-possession kind of game, much like the Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions will rely on contested three-point shooting, but Edey in the paint will help the Boilermakers win.

The Nittany Lions are off to a good start, but they don't have the same resume as the Boilermakers, who have already defeated five opponents that are ranked in the top five. Expect the Boilermakers to start pulling away in the fourth quarter and to fight to maintain their national ranking.

Pick: Purdue Boilermakers -4.5 (-118)

