Queens vs Bellarmine Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Bellarmine Knights will play host to the Queens (NC) Royals on Thursday in an Atlantic Sun Conference clash. Bellarmine snapped their three-game losing streak on Monday, defeating North Alabama on the road to improve to 6-9 on the year. Queens dropped their previous contest to Eastern Kentucky, but they're still a solid 11-4 on the season. Both teams have started 1-1 in conference play, and oddsmakers are anticipating this game to be a very tight contest.

Queens (NC) Royals vs. Bellarmine Knights Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Queens (NC) Royals +1 (-110) Over 139.5 (-110) +100 Bellarmine Knights -1 (-110) Under 139.5 (-110) -120

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Queens (NC) Royals vs. Bellarmine Knights Match Details

Fixture: Queens (NC) Royals @ Bellarmine Knights

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Freedom Hall

Queens (NC) Royals vs. Bellarmine Knights Key Stats

Queens has done well scoring-wise, coming into tonight's contest averaging 112.2 points per 100 possessions. Kenny Dye leads the Royals in scoring at 17.5 points per game while dishing out a team-high 4.9 assists. Sophomore guard AJ McKee chips in with 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds, and he scored 20 last time out. The Royals are one of the better rebounding teams in the country, and they average 11.1 offensive boards per game. Junior forward Gavi Rains pulls down 10.2 boards per contest, and tonight he'll look to be very active on the glass once again. Last game, Queens was out-rebounded, but this isn't the norm, so expect them to control this aspect of the game tonight.

Bellarmine has been pretty efficient this year, shooting 46.1% from the field and an impressive 38.8% from beyond the three-point line. The Knights' leading scorers, Garrett Tipton (11.9 PPG) and Ben Johnson (10.3 PPG) are threats from deep, and as a team, the Knights' game plan revolves around chucking up threes. Bellarmine isn't a very physical team, but they do take care of the ball and love to play at a very slow, controlled pace.

Queens (NC) Royals vs. Bellarmine Knights Betting Prediction

Queens is 11-4, and even though they've had a relatively easy schedule, their 9-3 against the spread record is no fluke. So far, the Royals have more than held their own in their first year as a D1 basketball school, but they will be on the road to face a streaky Bellarmine team. The Knights have had a much tougher schedule, but their lack of physicality could be an issue tonight, even at home. Queens has gone 8-2 ATS in games away from home (including neutral games), and Bellarmine hasn't fared well facing D1 opponents this season. Back the visitors here to come out on top tonight.

Prediction: Queens ML (+100)

