Quinnipiac vs Manhattan Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | MAAC | College Basketball

When the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-5) take on the Manhattan Jaspers (4-8) on Sunday afternoon, they will be attempting to end their three-game losing streak.

The Bobcats are 3.5-point favorites after losing to Siena by a score of 83-76. The Jaspers were five-point underdogs when they lost to Saint Peter's, 67-57. In their last 10 games versus the Bobcats, the Jaspers are 6-4.

Quinnipiac vs Manhattan Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Quinnipiac Bobcats -190 -4.5 (-110) Over 144 (-105) Manhattan Jaspers +160 +4.5 (-110) Under 144 (-115)

Quinnipiac vs Manhattan Match Details

Fixture: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Manhattan Jaspers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Draddy Gymnasium, NYC, New York

Quinnipiac vs Manhattan Key Stats

The Bobcats have been in trouble since conference play began, and they come into this match with a three-game losing streak. They will hope to break their losing streak by defeating the Jaspers, which would be their first conference victory of the year.

The Bobcats are scoring 71.6 points per 100 possessions. In their most recent game, they scored 76 points while making 35.3 percent of their three-point attempts and 46.8 percent of their field goals.

Defensively, they have performed well, allowing 68.4 points per 100 possessions. They need to play better if they want to win after giving up 83 points in their previous game.

The Jaspers lost to the Peacocks in their final game after defeating Marist in their previous contest. With a victory over the Bobcats, which would be their second victory in their previous three games, they will attempt to recover from the defeat.

They are scoring 68.5 points per 100 possessions. In their most recent game, they scored 57 points while making 39.6 percent of their field goals and 29.4 percent of their three-point attempts.

With 76 points allowed per 100 possessions, the Jaspers have had trouble defending. In their previous game, they gave up 67 points, so if they want to win this one, they will need to put out a similar effort.

Quinnipiac vs Manhattan Betting Prediction

Even though the Bobcats have had recent offensive struggles, they are still playing well on the road, where they are averaging over 70 points per game. With more than 11 offensive rebounds per game, they are a very good offensive rebounding club, which will increase their opportunities to score.

They've also done a fantastic job guarding the ball, so the Jaspers won't get many chances to score easily. Expect them to struggle to slow down the Jaspers because of their poor defensive play, which results in them allowing more than 77 points per game at home. To cover the spread, choose the Bobcats.

Pick: Quinnipiac Bobcats -4.5 (-110)

