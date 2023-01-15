Quinnipiac vs Mount St. Mary's Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 15 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday afternoon in a battle of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schools. Mount St. Mary's is 6-11, and they've lost five of their last six. The Mountaineers are also just 2-4 in MAAC play, so they'll need to start winning these conference games. Quinnipiac is 13-5, and they're riding a four-game winning streak, previously beating Saint Peter's at home. Mount St. Mary's joined the MAAC this season, so these schools haven't matched up since 2013, but we should be in for a competitive contest.

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Quinnipiac Bobcats -6 (-110) Over 134.5 (-110) -263 Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers +6 (-110) Under 134.5 (-110) +210

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Match Details

Fixture: Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Knott Arena

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Key Stats

Quinnipiac's defense has stood out during their four-game winning streak, and they've also excelled on the road, also due to their defense. Against conference opponents, the Bobcats have held teams to a combined 40.8% shooting, and the Mountaineers aren't very efficient. On offense, Quinnipiac is led by guard Dezi Jones, who averages 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Guard Luis Kortright has also contributed across several categories, as he averages 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals. Overall, the visitors are at their best when they shoot the ball well, so they'll need to follow that formula today.

Mount St. Mary's are shooting 41.5% from the field, and surprisingly they shoot a worse 40.4% at home. The Mountaineers' Jalen Benjamin has stood out, as the senior guard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. As a team, though, they've been inefficient, and they've been consistently outrebounded over the last few weeks.

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Betting Prediction

The Mountaineers have lost each of their last four home games facing teams with winning road records, and they don't have much confidence at the moment. Their third-leading scorer, Malik Jefferson, is questionable, and they're a poor 1-4 ATS at home and 2-5 ATS in day games. Expect Quinnipiac to notch their fifth straight win and cover a struggling Mount St. Mary's squad.

Prediction: Quinnipiac -6 (-110)

