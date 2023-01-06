Quinnipiac vs Rider Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 6 | MAAC | College Basketball

When the Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-5) take on the Rider Broncs (6-7) on Friday night, they will be aiming for their second straight victory. The Bobcats are five-point favorites after defeating Manhattan 84-65.

The Broncs were 1.5-point favorites when they lost to Niagara, 61-59. In their last 10 meetings against the Broncs, the Bobcats are 6-4.

Quinnipiac vs Rider Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Quinnipiac Bobcats +115 +2.5 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110) Rider Broncs -135 -2.5 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110)

Quinnipiac vs Rider Match Details

Fixture: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Rider Broncs

Date and Time: Friday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrence Township, New Jersey

Quinnipiac vs Rider Key Stats

With a victory over the Jaspers in their most recent game, the Bobcats ended a three-game losing streak. They will look to maintain the momentum by defeating the Broncs, which would mark their second straight victory and fourth in their previous seven games.

The Bobcats score 72.5 points on average for every 100 possessions. In their most recent game, they scored 84 points while hitting 51.7 percent of their field goals and 43.3 percent of their three-point attempts.

In terms of defense, they have performed well, allowing 68.1 points per 100 possessions. If they wish to win this game after giving up 65 points in their previous contest, they must maintain their performance.

The Broncs lost to the Purple Eagles in their last game after defeating Canisius in their previous contest. They will try to recover from the defeat by defeating the Bobcats, which would be their sixth victory in their previous nine games.

The Broncs score 69.3 points on average for every 100 possessions. In their most recent game, they scored 61 points and scored 40.8 percent of their field attempts and 12.5 percent of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, they have performed well, allowing 69.8 points per 100 possessions. They conceded 59 points in their previous game, so they will need a similar performance to win.

Quinnipiac vs Rider Betting Prediction

The Bobcats have been inconsistent on free throws, making less than 65 percent of their attempts. However, they are sloppy with the ball on the road, which will provide the Broncs with easy scoring opportunities. Their rebounding has been strong and will help them keep the score close.

Expect the Broncs to contain the Bobcats' attack because of their excellent defensive play, particularly at home, where they are limiting opponents to 65 points per game. To cover the spread, pick the Broncs.

Pick: RU Broncs -2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes