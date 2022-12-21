The Radford Highlanders will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the NCAA at the Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday (December 21).

The Highlanders are off to a 6-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're fourth in the Big South Conference and on a three-game losing streak. They're coming off a close 67-65 loss against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (67-65) in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats have made a brilliant 10-1 start to the season. They're second in the Big 12 Conference and on a four-game winning streak, beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 71-56 in their previous outing.

Radford Highlanders vs Kansas State Wildcats: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Radford Highlanders +1160 +16.5 (-110) O 137.5 (-110) Kansas State Wildcats -2800 -16.5 (-110) U 137.5 (-110)

The Highlanders have started the season with mixed results, with six wins and as many losses. Their most impressive wins have come against the Army Black Knights (90-75), Elon Pheonix (69-53) and North Carolina Central Eagles (80-78). They now have a tough away game to contend with.

The team hasn't fared poorly in offense, averaging a decent 74.8 points per game, which ranks 145th in the league. Their defense has been decent too, conceding 66.3 points per game, which ranks 120th.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have started the season with a bang, with ten wins and only a single loss. That loss came against the Butler Bulldogs (76-64). They have a solid 6-0 home record.

The team is pretty good on offense, averaging 75.3 points per game, while their defense is one of the best, conceding only 60.5 points per outing, which ranks 24th in the league.

Radford Highlanders vs Kansas State Wildcats: Match Details

Fixture: Radford Highlanders @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21; 02:30 pm ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Radford Highlanders vs Kansas State Wildcats: Prediction

Fourteen of the Wildcats' last 16 games have been against the spread after getting a straight win. Five of their last seven home games have been against the spread. However, the team is dealing with multiple injuries at the moment. Ismael Massoud is questionable for tonight's game, but the reason is undisclosed.

While there have been no recent meetings between the two teams, Kansas State is in a far superior position compared to Radford and are easily the favorites.

Final Prediction: Kansas State -16.5 (-110)

