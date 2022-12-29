Radford vs UNC Asheville Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29, 2022 | Big South | College Basketball

At the Kimmel Arena on Thursday, the Radford Highlanders and UNC Asheville Bulldogs will play in a college basketball game. The Highlanders want to get their record back to .500.

The Bulldogs are attempting to win nine games. The Highlanders lost to the Kansas State Wildcats in their last game but managed to cover the spread as 16-point underdogs.

The Bulldogs lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as 22-point underdogs.

Radford vs UNC Asheville Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Radford Highlanders +120 +2 (-110) Over 144 (-110) UNC Asheville Bulldogs -140 -2 (-110) Under 144 (-110)

Radford vs UNC Asheville Match Details

Fixture: Radford Highlanders at UNCA Bulldogs

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Kimmel Arena, North Carolina

Radford vs UNC Asheville Key Stats

The Highlanders are scoring 74.1 points on average on 46.9 percent of their shots, while surrendering 66.8 points on 43.7 percent of their shots. DaQuan Smith averages 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, compared to Kenyon Giles' 12.8 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Bryan Antoine is distributing 0.9 assists, while Josiah Jeffers is pulling down 2.5 rebounds. The Highlanders are making 67.2 percent of their free throws and shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. The Highlanders are collecting 30.5 rebounds per game while allowing 33.6 percent three-point shooting.

The Bulldogs are scoring 79.5 points on average and allowing 74.6 points on 43.8 percent of their shots. Tajion Jones averages 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, compared to Drew Pember's average of 18.5 points and 9.1.

The third player in double figures is Jamon Battle. Meanwhile, UNC forward Nicholas McMullen is pulling down 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are making 66.5 percent of their free throws and shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. They are collecting 33 rebounds per game while allowing 29.9 percent three-point shooting.

Radford vs UNC Asheville Betting Prediction

Given that they are playing at home, where they win by an average of 29.8 points, the Bulldogs are unquestionably the more reliable offensive team in this game.

The Highlanders have struggled to match most of their opponents this season, and as a result, they have lost by an average of 6.2 points when playing the underdog.

Take the Bulldogs to win this game and cover the spread as home favorites tonight because they have recently shown more grit and passion.

Pick: UNC Asheville Bulldogs (-140)

