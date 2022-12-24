Raiders vs Steelers Prediction: Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - Can the Raiders withstand the freezing cold temperature?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers and Raiders both hold a 6-8 record, with the Raiders currently holding a higher seed in the AFC. Both teams need to win out to even have a chance to make the playoffs, so tonight's loser will be out of contention. The Steelers won on the road last week in Carolina, 24-16, while the Raiders had an improbable last-second win against the Patriots previously. Tonight, these storied franchises meet on Saturday Night Football in a make-or-break game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Las Vegas Raiders +1.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110) +105 Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) -125

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Key Stats

The Raiders have had their ups and downs on offense, but running back Josh Jacobs is having a career year, currently leading the NFL with 1,495 rushing yards. Jacobs has been a workhorse, also ranking second in total carries (291), just a few attempts behind the Titans' Derrick Henry. Wideout Davante Adams has been excellent in his first year in Las Vegas, and despite a quiet performance last week, he's still tied for first in receiving TDs (12) and fourth in receiving yards (1,275). QB Derek Carr has had some shaky outings this year, but against the Patriots, he tossed three TDs and looked better. Overall, this offense hasn't gotten much out of their other players (outside of Jacobs & Adams), and tonight they'll face a Steelers defense that is very solid against the run but has some holes in the secondary.

The Steelers' offense has fared similarly to the Raiders, but they lack the weapons that the Raiders possess, which can make things difficult at times for the hosts. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and is back after missing last week's win, which is good news for Steelers fans. Pickett had a rough opening few weeks once he took over the starting role, but prior to his injury, he had been steadily improving. Still, Pittsburgh has running back Najee Harris, who ranks in the top 10 in carries, and should be featured heavily again. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been excellent this year again, along with rookie wideout George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Look for these players to be key tonight as the Steelers look to try and stay alive versus a poor Raiders defense.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Prediction

The Raiders' issues this year have come from their defense, as their offense has performed pretty well overall. Las Vegas enters tonight's contest with an ugly 2-6 road record, but they have won two of their last three away from home. For Pittsburgh they've won three of four overall, but they're just 2-4 at home. This game should be very tight, but ultimately the Steelers' defense is much better than the Raiders' and should be the difference here.

Prediction: Steelers ML (-125)

