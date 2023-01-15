Ramos-Vinolas vs Cressy Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

In the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday, No. 38 in the world, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, will take on No. 39 seed Maxime Cressy. Although it is still early in the year, Maxime will look forward to being back on top form after competing in the Australian Open the year before. However, his current form in 2023 has not been the same since he has not yet won a game this year.

Ramos-Vinolas vs Cressy Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Maxime Cressy -300 -4.5 (-115) Over 38.5 (-115) Albert Ramos-Vinolas +240 +4.5 (-105) Under 38.5 (-105)

Ramos-Vinolas vs Cressy Match Details

Fixture: Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Maxime Cressy

Date and Time: Monday, January 16 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Court 12, Melbourne Park, Australia

Ramos-Vinolas vs Cressy Key Stats

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated Maxime in the opening round of ATP Adelaide 1, and next week, Cressy withdrew from Adelaide.

The big server advanced all the way to the round of 16 of the Australian Open last year before being defeated by Daniil Medvedev, the tournament's runner-up and a top-tier player who is presently ranked 39th in the world. He had previously competed in warm-weather events prior to playing in the main draw.

After his great performance at the Australian Open in 2021, he slowed down for a while before regaining his mojo when the grass court season began. He played a total of two final matches on the grass court and won one against fellow big server Alexander Bublik in Newport.

Albert won't be lacking in fitness because he has already played three matches and gone the full three sets in a row in 2023, but his confidence may be low because he didn't manage to secure a single victory during these three matches where he faced Dan Evans, Jason Kubler, and John Millman. He will be looking to finally pick up his first win of the year in the 2023 Australian Open first round.

The Spaniard won the ATP Cordoba 2022 title last year, but he has a dismal 2-9 record in the first round of the Australian Open and hasn't advanced past that point since Albert overcame the Americans Jared Donaldson and Tim Smyczek in back-to-back sets in 2018.

Ramos-Vinolas vs Cressy Betting Prediction

Maxime is currently the better player of the two based on past performances and form, as we saw in 2022. He was having some issues with injuries during the final stages of 2022, and he has already withdrawn from the ATP Adelaide tournament due to a problem with his back, but it may have only been to be safe so he could be 100% going into this tournament.

This match really depends on Maxime's fitness and level of determination. But because both players like to start the match with a few games, they should hold their serves for at least the first four sets. Bet on the over in this one.

Pick: Over 38.5 (-115)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes