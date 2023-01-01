Rams vs Chargers Prediction: Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - NFL Week 17 - Who will come out on top in the battle of LA?

The Los Angeles Chargers will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a battle of LA. The Chargers blew out the Colts last week 20-3 to improve to 9-6 on the year. The Rams have had an awful season after winning the Super Bowl last year, and they're down at 5-10. These local rivals have met just once, back in 2018, since the Chargers moved from San Diego, and today we'll see if the Rams can pull off the upset after a dominant 51-4 win over the Broncos last week.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Los Angeles Rams +6.5 (-110) Over 41 (-110) +230 Los Angeles Chargers -6.5 (-110) Under 41 (-110) -275

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Key Stats

The Rams' offense has really struggled this year, but they have won two of three since Baker Mayfield took over as the starting QB. Impressively, both wins came where the Rams were underdogs, and they're again underdogs this afternoon. Mayfield went 24-for-28 last week, throwing for 230 yards and two TDs in the win. Running back Cam Akers had 118 rushing yards, a season-high versus the Broncos, and he's now up to 43 rushing yards per game after a slow start to the year. The Rams have had major injuries, especially to their receivers, as Cooper Kupp, one of the league's best wideouts, along with Allen Robinson and now Ben Skowronek are out as well. Mayfield really doesn't have many weapons to throw to, so it'll be interesting to see what the Rams' game plan is today.

The Chargers' offense is led by QB Justin Herbert, who hasn't thrown a TD pass in two weeks but is still one of the better QBs in the AFC. In the backfield, Austin Ekeler has been great all year, as he averages 93.7 yards from scrimmage per game. He's very effective as a pass-catcher, but now that wideout Keenan Allen is back and fully healthy, Ekeler's receiving numbers have dipped. Allen caught 11 passes last week for 104 yards, and he should play a big role today. The Chargers' defense is very solid, especially against the pass, so expect them to make life tough for Baker Mayfield and co. this afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Prediction

Since both teams share a home stadium, there is no real home-field advantage, but the Rams are depleted and have much less talent on paper. As much as the Rams have surprised everyone in recent weeks, they're now running into a hot Chargers team that is much better than their record suggests. Expect the Chargers to win and cover today to extend their winning streak to four.

Prediction: Chargers -6.5 (-110)

