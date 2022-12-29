Rice vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The E.A. Diddle Arena will have a Conference USA NCAAB game with a matchup between the Rice Owls and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday (December 29) evening.

The Owls are 9-3, 0-1 this season and are on a three-game winning streak after a 109-64 home win last Monday against the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

The Hilltoppers are also 8-3, 0-0 and are riding a two-game losing streak after a 65-58 road loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks last Thursday.

Rice Owls vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Rice Owls +200 +6 (-105) Over 149.5 (-110) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers -240 -6 (-115) Under 149.5 (-110)

Rice Owls vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Match Details

Fixture: Rice Owls vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Time and date: Thursday, December 29, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, KY

Rice Owls vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Key Stats

The Owls are a dominant offensive team, averaging 83.6 points per game. They distributed the basketball well, averaging 18.8 assists over the course of the season.

Junior guard Quincy Olivari has led the team, averaging 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.8 minutes per game. He definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as he is doing a bit of everything.

Their defense has been doing an average job as they're allowing 72.7 points per game. The Owls are doing decently, forcing 1.9 blocks and 6.3 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and continue their winning streak.

The Hilltoppers are an a good offensive team as well, as they are scoring 75.7 points per outing and shooting 47.1% from the field. Junior guard Dayvion McKnight has been doing well, averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and two steals per game in 31.1 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing pretty well throughout the year, as they have given up 66.5 points per game. They need to continue playing better, as they're forcing 6.1 blocks and 6.4 steals per game up to this point.

Rice Owls vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Best Picks and Prediction

There is a massive difference between these programs on the offensive side of the floor in the last three games as Rice is averaging 103.7 points per game while Western Kentucky is scoring 68.3 points per game.

The Owls are shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and they are able to rebound better than the Hilltoppers so go with the Rice Owls getting a handful of points in this game.

Prediction: Rice Owls +6 (-105)

