Richmond vs Davidson Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | A-10 | College Basketball

Wednesday's NCAA basketball matchup between the Richmond Spiders and Davidson Wildcats will take place at the John M. Belk Arena. The Spiders aim to win their tenth game. The Wildcats aim to win their tenth game.

The Spiders are 9-7 for the season and currently hold the fifth spot in their conference standings. The Wildcats are also 9-7 for the season and currently sit in ninth spot in the conference.

Richmond vs Davidson Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Richmond Spiders +120 +2.5 (-115) Over 133.5 (-110) Davidson Wildcats -140 -2.5 (-105) Under 133.5 (-110)

Richmond vs Davidson Match Details

Fixture: UR Spiders at Davidson Wildcats

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Belk Arena, North Carolina

Richmond vs Davidson Key Stats

The Spiders score 70.1 points on 44.5 percent of their shots on average while surrendering 65.1 points on 41.2 percent of their shots. While Jason Nelson averages 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, Tyler Burton averages 18.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Neal Quinn pulls down 4.8 rebounds, while Isaiah Bigelow pulls down 5.7. The Spiders' field goal percentage is 36%, while their free throw percentage is 69.9%. The Spiders are collecting 32.9 rebounds per game while allowing 30.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats score 72.1 points on average on 45.5 percent of their shots while giving up 70.2 points on 42.9 percent of their shots. Sam Mennenga averages 15.9 points and 1.3 assists, while Foster Loyer scores 16.6 points and pulls down 4.9 rebounds.

Grant Huffman is distributing 2.6 assists while also pulling in three rebounds. The Wildcats' field goal percentage is 32.1 percent, and their free throw percentage is 73.1 percent. The Wildcats are pulling down 30.1 rebounds per contest while allowing 31% three-point shooting.

Richmond vs Davidson Betting Prediction

In their last four road games, the Spiders have a 0-4 ATS record. The Wildcats have an overall record of 1-4 in their last five home contests and 5-2 on Wednesdays. In the Spiders' last six Wednesday games, the over is 5-1. In the Wildcats' previous 7 games playing after an ATS loss, the under is 6-1. The away team is 4-1 ATS in the previous five meetings.

Despite the fact that the Spiders have been the superior club this season, the Wildcats will likely have the advantage because they play at home. On the defensive side, they are also the more dependable squad. The Wildcats team we've seen over the years isn't this one. In this one, take the Spiders to cover the spread.

Pick: Richmond Spiders +2.5 (-115)

