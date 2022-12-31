Richmond vs George Mason Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Richmond Spiders will face the George Mason Patriots in their last game of the year, and both will look to end the year on a high. Richmond come with an 83-65 win into the game, and have won their last two matches. They will be motivated to play against a team from their division.

On the other hand, George Mason have played decently to be placed fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference. They come with a great 91-53 win and are in good spirits to perform the same in this game.

Richmond vs George Mason Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RICHMOND +130 +3(-115) o131.5(-110) GEORGE MASON -150 -3(-105) u131.5(-110)

Richmond vs George Mason Match Details

Fixture: Richmond Spiders vs George Mason Patriots

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 2 pm EDT

Venue: EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, VA

Richmond vs George Mason Key Stats

Spiders have played 13 games this season, averaging 70.5 points per game. The effort has come from forward Tyler Burton, who has fetched the most points for the team and has played 35.5 minutes per game on average. Burton has helped the team a lot with his steals, blocks, and rebounds.

The team has some other players contributing greatly on offense, one of them is Jason Nelson. He has contributed with over 10 points per game on average and is second on playing time. As a team, Spiders have done decent with over 13 assists and six steals per game, making great strides for the offensive approach. The concern comes with the turnovers, which exceed 12 per game on average and needs to be addressed for a positive run.

On the other hand, the Patriots have done well as a team to score over 71 points per game on average. The major success came in the form of rebounds, with them exceeding 37 per game on average. The overall strength of the team looks great with the duo of Victor Bailey Jr. and Josh Oduro earning around 13 points per game each.

But there are many areas where they could improve, including the steals and the blocks, both are at four per game on average this season. The much bigger concern comes in the form of turnovers, as they have committed over 14 TOs per game, which needs to be taken care of going ahead in the season.

Richmond vs George Mason Betting Prediction

The game is interesting with both teams coming up with a motivating run and the result is likely to be decided on the basis of close details. Now, with the Spiders losing away from home four times in their last five outings, they will be under pressure.

The Patriots also average more in points scored and make more of the opportunities on rebounds. With versatility in the team, they are in an advantageous position to break the defense of the opposition with multiple options. Also playing at home, they have been superb and we can expect them to edge past for the win in this encounter.

Prediction: Take, George Mason, -3(-105) & over 131.5(-110)

