Rublev vs Evans Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 20| Australian Open 2023

Andre Rublev is through to the third round of the Australian Open and will now take on Dan Evans at the Margaret Court Arena on Friday, January 20th. He defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in four sets in the last round. Andrey was forced to work hard in the match after taking the first two sets and then losing the third. He hit a total of 16 aces, whereas Emil was able to hit 9. The biggest difference was in the first-serve winning percentage, which was 77 for Andrey and 70 for Emil. The Russian had a total of 14 break-point opportunities and managed to get hold of five of them. He won a total of 139 points while the Finn managed to win a total of 121 points. His third-round opponent, Dan, is coming off a 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 win against Jeremy Chardy in straight sets.

Dan displayed a great game to win the second round without making any double faults in the entire match. There was a massive difference in the winning percentage on the first serve, 82 for the Brit and only 58 for the Frenchman. He had a total of eleven break-point opportunities in the match and was successful in breaking Jeremy's serve six times. He managed to win a total of 89 points whereas Jeremey managed 64 of them. Dan now has the tough task of facing one of the best young talents in professional tennis.

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Andrey Rublev -390 -5.5 (-110) O 36.5 (-125) Dan Evans +295 +5.5 (-110) U 36.5 (+100)

Andrey is seeded No.5 in the tournament and this is his seventh appearance at the Australian Open. His personal best has been reaching the quarterfinals two years ago.

Dan is seeded No.25 in the tournament and is looking to secure a spot in the round of 16, a feat he has achieved only once in 2017.

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans: Match Details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev @ Dan Evans

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans: Betting Prediction

The two players have played against each other a total of eight times in the past and are tied for four wins each. However, Evans has a 4-3 advantage over Rublev on hard courts. It will be interesting to see if the Brit manages to replicate the same in a Grand Slam game.

Final Prediction: Total Over 36.5 (-125)

