Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will host the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Thursday, bringing their record to 58-30 this season. Meanwhile, the Athletics are now 30-60 this year after losing at the hands of the Texas Rangers recently. Houston now holds a comfortable 11-game lead in the American League West entering this series.

"Five straight series wins." - Astros

Houston will send out Jake Odorizzi to the mound for Friday's matchup. Odorizzi is 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA. He has been solid this season, including last outing, where he earned the victory against the A's. This was just last week, and in that game, he tossed seven scoreless innings while fanning seven Oakland hitters.

Odorizzi should be able to pick up where he left off, this time at home. The Athletics are the second-lowest scoring team in the league. Expect Odorizzi to shut down their bats like he did on Sunday.

"...Nasty 88mph Cutter" - Rob Friedman

Cole Irvin gets the nod Friday for the Athletics, holding a 3-7 record and a 3.37 ERA. In his last start, he lost to Odorizzi and the Astros, despite the quality start. He has had individual success this year, but he's not gotten the run support, explaining the 3-7 record.

Houston is a contact-heavy team that is also patient at the plate. They are also 19-9 versus lefty starters this season. Look for them to try to improve upon that mark on Friday.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Friday, July 15, 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +172 +1.5 -117 o8 (-108) Houston Astros -205 -1.5 (+100) u8 (-112)

The Athletics have won just one of their last eight matchups against the Astros, and they are 2-8 in their previous 10 games away from home. Houston is 27-12 at home too this year, while Oakland is nine games under .500 this season.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Aledmys Diaz has collected a hit in seven of his previous eight games, including a hit in all three games this past weekend versus Oakland. He's expected to bat sixth on Friday, so look for him to record a base knock in this one.

Pick: Aledmys Diaz Over 0.5 Hits (-130)

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

These two clubs have been trending in opposite directions, and there is plus money on the spread for the Astros. Back the home side here to stay hot behind Odorizzi and a strong bullpen.

Prediction: Houston Astros -1.5 (+100) & No Runs First Inning (-135)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far