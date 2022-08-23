Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions August 23, 2023 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will play the second game of a three-game set Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

This is an excellent series for fans as it's a potential playoff preview, and also an important series for both teams involved. The Dodgers are trying to fend off the Mets for the best record in the National League, and the Brewers are trying to climb back into the NL Central.

Pitching in this one is Corbin Burnes for the Brewers and Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers.

Burnes continues to impress and takes the field today with an ERA of 2.48. Burnes' last start was against the Dodgers, where he gave up three runs on six hits in five and one-third innings pitched.

Gonsolin has been one of the biggest surprises this season. He had a solid year last season, but has been untouchable in 2022; he enters play with a 15-1 record with an ERA of 2.12.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Brewers +126 Yes (+105) Over 3 Runs (-122) Dodgers -148 No (-135) Over 3.5 Runs (-122)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Here is an odd stat bettors should be aware of heading into this one: five of the last sixteen games Corbin Burnes has started have gone to extra innings. It's a curious trend, but given the odds some sportsbooks will offer, it's worth throwing a few coins on.

Yes, Extra Innings (+650)

Corbin Burnes has the second most strikeouts in the league with 187.

Gonsolin has made nine straight starts without allowing a run in the first inning, and Burnes hasn't allowed a run in the first in fifteen consecutive games. This is a lock if there ever was one.

No Runs in the First Inning (-135)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

These are two of the best pitchers in baseball going at it today. With both pitchers having made their last starts against the team they are facing today, bettors have great insight into how they will perform. While Gonsolin deserves the edge, the under is the best move for this game.

Los Angeles (-148) & Under 7 Runs (-102)

