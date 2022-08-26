Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Picks, and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Washington Nationals on Friday. Both teams are in the lower half of their respective divisions. It makes the game competitive as both teams need a win to save their season.

The Reds are coming into this game with straight losses.They are fourth in the National League Central division with 48 wins, 75 losses, and a winning percentage of just 0.390. The Nationals won their last game against the Mariners with a score of 3-1.

"102.8 MPH Making his Low-A debut, Jarlin Susana threw the hardest pitch thrown in the Nationals organization this year." - Nationals Player Development

The Nationals will try to win this game to bring the season back on track. They have the poorest winning percentage of 0.336 among all the teams and are currently placed last in the NL East division.

The Reds are 1-9 in their last 10 games and will look to overcome the challenge of the Nationals. The Nationals are 4-6 in their last 10 games and will look to better this record against the Reds.

For the Reds, Kyle Farmer leads the charts with a batting average of 0.262, seven home Runs, and an OBS of 0.702. He will be crucial for the team in this game.

"10 outfield assists for @Aristide_Aquino!" - Cincinnati Reds

The Nationals will count on Nelson Cruz for their offensive attack. Cruz has a batting average of 0.23, 10 Home Runs, and 61 RBIs this season.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @W ashington Nationals

Date & Time: August 26, 2022, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money line Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +108 O 9 , -118 Washington Nationals -126 U 9 , -104

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Mike Minor will start for the Reds. He has an ERA of 6.44 and a WHIP of 1.61 this season. He is a crucial player for the team and will look to regain his form in this game.

Cade Cavelli will debut for the Nationals this Friday. He is one of the most promising players and pitching prospects on the team. He comes with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 97 innings with Triple-A Rochester. Cavalli has recorded 104 strikeouts this season.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction

Both teams are on even ground this season. The Reds have struggled with pitching, giving away a whopping 5.19 runs per contest, second-most in the league. The Reds will look to perform better. If they can pitch well, they are the probable winners.

The Nationals will look to improve their batting and pitching in this game. They have served up the most home runs and have a batting average of just 3.73 runs per game. If they can come together and improve, they can put up a good showing in this game.

