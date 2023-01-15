Rune vs Krajinovic Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

Holger Rune and Filip Krajinovic will face off in the opening round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday.

At the beginning of the previous season, Holger, then 19 years old, appeared to be a rising star, especially on his preferred clay, but few would have imagined the Dane would go on to adore 2023 so fervently.

Rune vs Krajinovic Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Filip Karjinovic +425 +6.5 (-105) Over 34.5 (-110) Holger Rune -600 -6.5 (-115) Under 34.5 (-110)

Rune vs Krajinovic Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs Filip Karjinovic

Date and Time: Monday, January 16 at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: KIA Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia

Rune vs Krajinovic Key Stats

In 2022, Holger got off to a bad start, but things improved over the year. His first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance came at the French Open after he won his first ATP championship at the BMW Open. He was unable to maintain his pace and lost his next few tournaments in the first round.

The Dane then changed his season towards the year's finale. In Sofia, he came in second place, and in Stockholm, he won his second championship. He lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Basel final the following week. The young man then won the Paris Masters, his biggest career victory.

In the final, Holger defeated five of the top 10 athletes, including Novak Djokovic. The only tournament the Dane participated in this year ended with a loss in the opening round. Yoshihito Nishioka defeated him in three sets as he competed in the Adelaide International 1.

Filip had a rather typical experience in 2022. His performance in the third round of the French Open was his best at a Grand Slam. At the Queen's Club Championships, where he had another opportunity to claim his first ATP championship, he made it to his fifth career final. But he was defeated in straight sets by Matteo Berrettini.

The Serb began competing in the Tata Open Maharashtra in 2023. He overcame Michael Mmoh and Sumit Nagal to advance to the last eight, where he was eliminated by Benjamin Bonzi.

Rune vs Krajinovic Betting Prediction

Holger's outstanding title-winning run in Paris the previous year demonstrated his talent. He has not had the finest start to the new season, though. Since it took him some time to get rolling the previous year as well, Filip will bet on himself in this contest. Filip is quite at ease engaging in baseline duels while patiently waiting for an opening to strike while continuing to regularly hit with depth and weight.

Holger will be anxious to demonstrate that his loss against Nishioka last week was an exception and that he is capable of competing against top athletes. Although Filip is a somewhat challenging opponent early on, the Dane has proven he is more than up to the challenge and should be able to advance.

Pick: Holger Rune -6.5 (-115)

