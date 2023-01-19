Rutgers vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two of the best in the Big Ten are crossing paths tonight with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights facing the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan. Rutgers has won the last two meetings between these schools.

The Scarlet Knights have catapulted to #23 in the top-25 rankings, winning seven of their last eight. That includes a win over the current #3 Purdue, which is the only team ahead of Rutgers in the Big Ten standings. They'll be seeking a third consecutive road win tonight as well.

Michigan State suffered losses to Purdue and Illinois in their last two games. Before these losses, they had won seven straight, including four conference wins in a row. Still, they are only one game behind Rutgers and two games behind Purdue for first in the Big Ten.

This is a big-time meeting between conference rivals. Let's see how these teams compare ahead of their first matchup this season.

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Rutgers +3 (-115) Over 126.0 (-110) +120 Michigan State -3 (-105) Under 126.0 (-110) -140

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Match Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Michigan State Spartans

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Breslin Center

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Key Stats

Rutgers is one of the top teams defensively nationwide, holding opponents to 56.9 points per game and are 4th in college basketball this season. Their opponents, Michigan are shooting 28.3% on threes (13th) and 37.1% from the floor overall (3rd). The Scarlet Knights also average 9.9 steals per game (12th).

Michigan State also has a stout defense. They limit foes to 65.4 points per game (82nd), and 30.2% shooting on three-pointers (49th). Opponents shoot 40.5% against them from the field (51st).

Both teams play at a slow pace, so their scoring numbers aren't that impressive. Rutgers puts up 70.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting, while Michigan State scores 69.7 per game on 44.7% shooting from the floor.

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Betting Prediction

The Rutgers defense showed they can shut down any team, anywhere, when they went into Purdue and contained the Boilermakers, handing them their only loss this season.

Michigan State is playing well despite their recent losses, but this is another tough team to beat coming into their house. Rutgers is the better team and will eke out a narrow victory tonight over the Spartans.

Prediction: Rutgers Money Line (+120)

