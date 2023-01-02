Rutgers vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 2 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Mackey Arena will be hosting a Big Ten Conference NCAAB matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Monday, January 2nd.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-4 (1-1) this season and are on a three-game winning streak after coming off a 90-57 home win against the Coppin State Eagles on Friday.

The Boilermakers are a perfect 13-0 (2-0) this season and are coming off an 82-49 home victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Thursday.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Rutgers Scarlet Knights +320 +8.5 (-110) Over 131 (-110) Purdue Boilermakers -420 -8.5 (-110) Under 131 (-110)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers Match Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Time and date: Monday, January 2; 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers Key Stats

The Tigers are a strong offensive team, averaging 73.1 points per game. They distribute the basketball well, averaging 16 assists over the course of the season.

Junior center Clifford Omoruyi has led the team, averaging 15 points, 10.1 rebounds, one assist, 1.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. He has definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense has been dominant thus far as they are allowing 54.5 points per game. The Scarlet Knights have been doing well, forcing 4.1 blocks and 10.2 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to continue picking up wins

The Boilermakers are a strong offensive team as they are scoring 77.2 points per outing and shoot 45.9% from the field. Center Zach Edey has been doing incredibly well, averaging 21.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 0.3 steals per game in 31 minutes this season.

Defensively, they too have to show some improvement, as they have given up 60.5 points per game. The Boilermakers need to do better as they're forcing 4.5 blocks and struggling with 4.8 steals per game.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers Best Picks and Prediction

There is a reason why the Boilermakers are undefeated. They are better on all fronts in this game throughout the season. Zach Edey is going to dominate over Clifford Omoruyi as Edey is one of the best players in the entire nation. The home team is 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games against one another. Go with the Purdue Boilermakers to cover the spread and win by double digits.

Pick: Purdue Boilermakers -8.5 (-110)

