Ruud vs Machac Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 16 | Australia Open 2023

Casper Ruud is to start his Australian Open 2023 Campaign with a first-round match against Tomas Machac on Monday.

Casper has done well over the past few years and comes with good preparation for the tournament. He will look to start with a bang and build momentum for future challenges. However, having lost his last competitive match, he will have to improve upon the mistakes to have a strong run.

Tomas comes into the game with high hopes and a positive record into the game, having won two of his three matches this year. Being well aware of the strong challenge in front of him, he will look to bring out his best.

Ruud vs Machac Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD RUUD -600 -6.5(-110) MACHAC +450 +6.5(-110)

Ruud vs Machac Match Details

Fixture: Casper vs Tomas

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 10 pm EDT

Venue: Margaret Court Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Ruud vs Machac Key Stats

Casper, after turning pro in the year 2015, has progressed as a player to win over 171 matches in the span of seven years. Since 2019, he has been consistent with his performances and has finished every calendar year with a positive win-loss record.

He has been a source of inspiration for budding players with nine singles titles overall. He has also recorded over half a century of wins on two occasions, one in 2021 and another in 2022. Having made it into the top three of the ATP rankings, he will surely look to stamp his presence in the games to come.

Tomas Machac, on the other hand, has a fairly young career after turning pro in 2017. He comes with a lot of promise but has yet to record potential wins to make a mark for himself. Having won two challenger tournaments in the year 2022, he has attained a 97 ATP rank.

Ruud vs Machac Betting Prediction

The match is tilted more toward Casper due to his better win rate and greater experience playing on the big stages. He comes into the game with consistency on his side, and he is more settled as a player for the big stage. Meanwhile, Tomas has yet to taste success on the bigger stages and lacks experience which puts him down in this matchup.

Having played more games regularly, we can expect Casper to play well enough to win in this challenge.

Prediction: Ruud,-6.5(-110)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes