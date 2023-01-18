Ruusuvuori vs Rublev Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2023 Australian Open Round 2

World number six Andrey Rublev will face off against 46th ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on the 18th of January (ET time). Their sole previous meeting was at the ATP World Tour Dubai in 2021. The Russian advanced to the third round by winning that match in straight sets.

Ruusuvuori vs Rublev Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Andrey Rublev -425 -5.5 (-130) Over 36.5 (-105) Emil Ruusuvuori +330 +5.5 (+105) Under 36.5 (-115)

Ruusuvuori vs Rublev Match Details

Fixture: Emil Ruusuvuori vs Andrey Rublev

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18 at 9:00 PM ET (January 19th in Australia)

Venue: KIA Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia

Ruusuvuori vs Rublev Key Stats

Andrey managed to break his unexpected losing streak, defeating Dominic Thiem in his opening match at the Australian Open in straight sets. Andrey, who dropped his first-round matches at Adelaide Internationals 1 and 2, made a tremendous comeback to defeat the former US Open champion 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

He encountered just two break-points throughout the entire match and easily saved both of them because of his strong serve. Andrey produced 33 winners during the match, winning 81% of his first serve points. If he wants to compete in the championship round of the event, he must work on the mistakes he tends to make. There were 34 of them alone in the last game.

Emil entered the competition intending to earn himself his first victory of the year. Prior to this tournament, he was eliminated in the first round in his last two attempts. The first was in Pune when the Finn was defeated by Benjamin Bonzi, and it occurred once more at the Adelaide International 2 when Mikael Ymer triumphed against him.

Even though he went into his first match against Max Purcell as the favorite, there were no certainties as to his form. This was especially true after he dropped the opening set. Emil was able to advance to the second round at Melbourne Park for just the second time in his career after winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (11).

Ruusuvuori vs Rublev Betting Prediction

It's difficult to imagine how the world No. 46 can defeat the Russian given Emil's current form and how his opponent in the second round prevailed in their first encounter. Consider Andrey's performance in light of his form prior to this competition.

The Russian defeated Thiem quite quickly and displayed a barrage of explosive groundstrokes in the process. It is questionable if Emil can withstand the power hitting of the Russians for very long, so we are leaning towards the under in this one.

Pick: Under 36.5 (-115)

