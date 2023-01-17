Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Buffalo Sabres (21-19-2) will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL at the United Center on Tuesday (January 17).

The Sabres are fifth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and are coming off a 4-1 loss against the Florida Panthers (4-1) in their last outing. Alex Tuch was the only player to put his name on the scoring board.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks (11-26-4), are last in the Central Division of the Western Conference. They're coming off a 8-5 defeat against the Seattle Kraken (8-5) in a high-scoring encounter. Taylor Raddysh, Max Domi, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Isaac Phillips scored for the Blackhawks, but they ended up conceding eight goals and lost the game.

Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Buffalo Sabres -160 -1.5 (+150) O 6.5 (-120) Chicago Blackhawks +140 +1.5 (-170) U 6.5 (+100)

Buffalo has had a brilliant start to the season before losing their way in the division and slipping out of playoff reckoning. Their away record is impressive at 12-7, but their home record is 9-12-2. The team finished fifth last season and missed out on the playoffs with an overall record of 32-39.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, are far behind in the playoff race. Their home record is a disappointing 8-15, while they're 4-6-0 in their last ten games. The team has managed only 94 goals and conceded 154.

Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks: Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Sabres @ Chicago Blackhawks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17; 08:30 pm ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks: Pick

Jeff Skinner has been a consistent source of goals and assists for Buffalo this season, with 18 goals and 24 assists in the 39 games. He has had some success against the Blackhawks before, scoring three times and assisting ten times.

Best Pick: Jeff Skinner Anytime Scorer (+135)

Buffalo vs Chicago: Prediction

Chicago has a slender 6-4 advantage over Buffalo in their last ten meetings. The two teams faced each other once earlier this season, which Buffalo won 4-3 in overtime. They will look to make it 2-0 against the Blackhawks tonight.

Final Prediction: Sabres -1.5 (+150)

