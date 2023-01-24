Sabres vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Buffalo Sabres (24-19-3) are fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and are on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off an overtime win against the Dallas Stars (3-2) in their previous outing.

Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Olofsson, and Owen Power scored for Buffalo, who will now take on the St. Louis Blues (23-21-3), who are sixth in the Central Division of the Western Conference. The Chicago Blackhawks defeated them 5-3 in their previous outing where Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou, and Nick Leddy scored a goal each. But it wasn't enough as the team conceded five goals.

The Blues will now host this game at the Enterprise Center on Tuesday (January 24) where they will look to end their losing start. The Sabres, on the other hand, will look to secure their fourth consecutive win.

Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Buffalo Sabres +115 +1.5 (-210) O 6.5 (-135) St. Louis Blues -135 -1.5 (+175) U 6.5 (+115)

Buffalo is fighting hard to stay alive in their race to the playoffs. The top teams are ahead of them in wins so they have a lot of catching up to do. They are 5-4-1 in their last ten. Buffalo finished fifth last season but missed out on the playoff spot with an overall record of 32-39. The team has scored a total of 175 goals and has conceded 157, a difference of +18.

The St. Louis Blues have gone down in the division as they struggle in the race for the playoffs. They finished third last season and qualified for the playoffs with an overall record of 49-22. However, things are looking different this time.

Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues: Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Sabres @ St. Louis Blues

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues: Pick

Tage Thompson has been phenomenal so far for Buffalo. He has scored a total of 32 goals and has provided 31 assists in 46 games so far. He has a goal and an assist against the Blues in his last five games. He will now look to add to his tally tonight.

Best Pick: Tage Thompson Anytime Scorer (+100)

Buffalo vs St. Louis: Prediction

The Blues have a small 6-4 advantage over Buffalo in their last ten meetings. They met once earlier this season when Buffalo thrashed St. Louis 6-2. Their last three games have been high-scoring and since the Blues are the host team, they will look to take their revenge. Expect an entertaining game tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6.5 (-135)

