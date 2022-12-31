Sacred Heart vs LIU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31, 2022 | Northeast | College Basketball

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will take on the LIU Sharks in a battle in the Northeast Conference on Saturday afternoon. The Pioneers are 6-9 for the season and have struggled this season.

The Sharks are 2-11 for the season and look to finish at the bottom of their conference standings. They lost to the Wagner Seahawks in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

The Pioneers lost to the Stonehill Skyhawks in their last game but managed to cover the spread as five-point underdogs.

Sacred Heart vs LIU Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Sacred Heart Pioneers -265 -5.5 (-118) Over 150.5 (-108) LIU Sharks +215 +5.5 (-104) Under 150.5 (-112)

Sacred Heart vs LIU Match Details

Fixture: SHU Pioneers at LIU Sharks

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center, NYC, New York

Sacred Heart vs LIU Key Stats

The Pioneers are 1-4 in their last five games, but have failed to cover the spread in any of those contests. In their most recent defeat against the Skyhawks, Nico Galette scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Mike Sixsmith scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds, as the rest of the unit failed in their defensive duties.

The Pioneers are averaging 70.1 points per game on 41.3% shooting while giving up 73.6% of their points per game on 44.4% shooting. They are shooting just 31.2% from beyond the arc and 69.5% from the free-throw line while restricting their opponents to just 31.9% shooting from the three-point line and 73.7% from the charity stripe.

The Sharks are 1-4 in their last five games and have failed to cover the spread in any of those contests. In their most recent loss against the Seahawks, Marko Maletic scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out three assists, while Andre Washington contributed 15 points and served three assists as the rest of the unit struggled.

The Sharks are averaging 68.2 points per game on 42.7% shooting while giving up 82.5 points per game on 48.3% shooting. They are shooting 34.4% from the three-point line and 61.1% from the free-throw line, while restricting their opponents to 66% shooting from the charity stripe. The Sharks have had immense defensive struggles so far this season.

Sacred Heart vs LIU Betting Prediction

Despite being at home, I don't feel the Sharks have any probability of coming close to the Pioneers today.

The Pioneers' offense will hammer the glass today and score some easy buckets on their way to defeating a lackluster Sharks' unit. Take the away team to win and cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Sacred Heart Pioneers -5.5 (-118)

