Saint Josephs vs La Salle Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | A-10 | College Basketball

The Saint Josephs Hawks (7–10) will compete against the La Salle Explorers (8–9) at the Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Explorers have won three of their last five games and are coming off a defeat to the Fordham Rams. The Hawks have lost four of their last five games but are coming off a victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Saint Josephs vs La Salle Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Saint Josephs Hawks +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 144.5 (-105) La Salle Explorers -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-115)

Saint Josephs vs La Salle Match Details

Fixture: Saint Josephs Hawks vs La Salle Explorers

Date and Time: Monday, January 16 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Saint Josephs vs La Salle Key Stats

The Hawks are fresh off a victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers but have dropped four of their previous five games. They defeated the Ramblers 86-55, dominating the game with a 45% field goal percentage, a 46.7% three-point percentage, and an 81.1% free throw percentage.

The Hawks' scoring offense is rated 215th in the league. They have been scoring 70.1 points per game on 41.4% field goal shooting, 67.9% free throw shooting, and 32.9% three-point shooting, while shooting all three of those areas at a high rate. They are also committing 13.2 turnovers per game while also pulling down 34 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game. They have an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9.6.

Let's take a look at some of the Explorers' stats in their latest defeat. They had a field goal percentage of 46.9%, a 3-point percentage of 41.7%, and a free throw percentage of 68.4% against the Rams. They also committed 17 turnovers while accumulating 36 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals, and 8 blocks.

The Explorers' scoring offense is rated 247th, scoring 69 points per game on 42% field goals, 68.8% free throws, and 33.3% three-point shooting. They also average 13.1 turnovers per game while grabbing 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals, and 3.6 blocks a game. They have a.92 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Saint Josephs vs La Salle Betting Prediction

The Hawks' offense now scores 70.1 points a game, but following their 86-point performance, we anticipate that they will improve. Expect the Hawks to start scoring right off the block in a repeat of their last game in which two of their players combined for 17 points.

Since the Hawks' defense allows 73.6 points per game, we foresee a strong defensive performance against an offense that hasn't produced much. The defense's ability to stop goals will enable them to gradually gain ground. Take the Hawks against the spread.

Pick: Saint Josephs Hawks +1.5 (-110)

