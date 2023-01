Saint Josephs vs La Salle Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | A-10 | College Basketball

The Saint Josephs Hawks (7โ€“10) will compete against the La Salle Explorers (8โ€“9) at the Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Explorers have won three of their last five games and are coming off a defeat to the Fordham Rams. The Hawks have lost four of their last five games but are coming off a victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Saint Josephs vs La Salle Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Saint Josephs Hawks +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 144.5 (-105) La Salle Explorers -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-115)

Saint Josephs vs La Salle Match Details

Fixture: Saint Josephs Hawks vs La Salle Explorers

Date and Time: Monday, January 16 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Saint Josephs vs La Salle Key Stats

The Hawks are fresh off a victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers but have dropped four of their previous five games. They defeated the Ramblers 86-55, dominating the game with a 45% field goal percentage, a 46.7% three-point percentage, and an 81.1% free throw percentage.

The Hawks' scoring offense is rated 215th in the league. They have been scoring 70.1 points per game on 41.4% field goal shooting, 67.9% free throw shooting, and 32.9% three-point shooting, while shooting all three of those areas at a high rate. They are also committing 13.2 turnovers per game while also pulling down 34 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game. They have an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9.6.

Let's take a look at some of the Explorers' stats in their latest defeat. They had a field goal percentage of 46.9%, a 3-point percentage of 41.7%, and a free throw percentage of 68.4% against the Rams. They also committed 17 turnovers while accumulating 36 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals, and 8 blocks.

The Explorers' scoring offense is rated 247th, scoring 69 points per game on 42% field goals, 68.8% free throws, and 33.3% three-point shooting. They also average 13.1 turnovers per game while grabbing 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals, and 3.6 blocks a game. They have a.92 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Saint Josephs vs La Salle Betting Prediction

The Hawks' offense now scores 70.1 points a game, but following their 86-point performance, we anticipate that they will improve. Expect the Hawks to start scoring right off the block in a repeat of their last game in which two of their players combined for 17 points.

Since the Hawks' defense allows 73.6 points per game, we foresee a strong defensive performance against an offense that hasn't produced much. The defense's ability to stop goals will enable them to gradually gain ground. Take the Hawks against the spread.

Pick: Saint Josephs Hawks +1.5 (-110)

