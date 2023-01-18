Saint Louis vs Loyola Chicago Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers will take on the Saint Louis Billikens on Wednesday in an Atlantic 10 showdown. Loyola Chicago is 6-11, and they just lost their sixth game in a row, falling to St. Joseph's on the road on Saturday. Saint Louis are up to 12-6, and they're up to 4-1 in conference play. The Ramblers are 0-5 in Atlantic 10 games, but they'll try to finally get a conference win tonight at home, where they've gone 4-3.

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Saint Louis Billikens -5.5 (-110) Over 143 (-110) -250 Loyola Chicago Ramblers +5.5 (-110) Under 143 (-110) +205

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Match Details

Fixture: Saint Louis Billikens @ Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Arena

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Key Stats

Saint Louis scores 108.1 points per 100 possessions, and in five conference games, they've shot an efficient 49.8% from the field. The Billikens' best player is Yuri Collins, who averages 10.9 assists per game, which is the most in all of college basketball. The junior guard also scores 12 points per game, which is second to Gibson Jimerson (12.9 PPG). Collins is questionable for tonight's game, as he missed Saturday's contest with an illness. Starter Javon Pickett (11.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG) is also questionable, so if these key players can't suit up tonight, it'll be tough to replace their production.

Loyola Chicago have been fine offensively, but on defense, they're allowing 85.4 points per game versus Atlantic 10 opponents. Over five conference games, they've allowed opponents to shoot 54.3%, and that trend needs to stop for the Ramblers to turn their season around. The fact that they've committed 16.9 turnovers per game, including 41 over their past two games, is not a good sign going forward. Their best player, Philip Alston, averages 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds, and he'll be the go-to guy again tonight.

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Betting Prediction

Loyola Chicago have lost six straight and failed to cover seven straight entering tonight's contest. Saint Louis are a mediocre 8-9 ATS this year, and their injuries could be an issue tonight. Their best player Collins missed last contest, and Pickett helped picked up the slack, but now Pickett has also popped up on the injury report. Even with these injuries, look for the visitors to stay hot against the Ramblers, who have gone 0-5 ATS in conference games.

Prediction: Saint Louis -5.5 (-110)

