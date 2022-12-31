The Saint Louis Billikens will take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at the Michael J. Hagan Arena in the NCAA on Saturday (December 31).

The Billikens are off to an 8-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference and are coming off a 69-67 loss against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars (69-67) in their previous outing. Jevonte Perkins starred with 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Hawks, who are 6-6 on the season,are eighth in the same conference but are on a two-game winning streak. The Hawks beat the Central Connecticut Blue Devils 83-66 in their last outing, where Kasper Klazeck and Cameron Brown contributed 21 and 24 points respectively.

Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph's Hawks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Saint Louis Billikens -305 -7 (-110) O 148.5 (-110) Saint Joseph's Hawks +245 +7 (-110) U 148.5 (-110)

The Billikens have had a mixed start to the season with eight wins and five losses. Their away record is 0-2. The team is doing a good job on offense, averaging 76.3 points per game, which ranks 105th in the nation, while conceding 71 points per outing. However, their offensive and defensive rebounding are pretty average.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have six wins and as many losses this season. Their home record is a decent 5-2. The team is just above the average mark in offense, scoring 71.2 points per game, which ranks 200th in the nation, while conceding 71.7 points per outing. Like the Billikens, the Hawks need to work on their offensive and defensive rebounds.

Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph's Hawks: Match Details

Fixture: Saint Louis Billikens @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31; 01:00 pm ET

Venue: Michael J. Hagan Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph's Hawks: Prediction

The Billikens are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread loss. The Billikens have a big 8-2 advantage over the Hawks in their last ten meetings. They're slightly better in terms of their current form and statistics.

Both their offense and defense are slightly better compared to Saint Joseph's. The away team are slight favorites, but expect a close game.

Final Prediction: Saint Louis -7 (-110)

