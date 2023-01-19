Saint Marys vs Pepperdine Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Tonight, the Pepperdine Waves will play host to the Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels (Thursday, January 19). These schools are both in the West Coast Conference, and so far, both teams have had very different results in conference play. St. Mary's are 5-0 in conference games and 16-4 overall. The Gaels just won their 11th straight game, beating San Francisco on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pepperdine is 0-5 against other WCC schools, and they're 7-12 overall. St. Mary's swept the season series last year versus Pepperdine, and they'll look to extend their winning streak tonight.

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pepperdine Waves Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels -12.5 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) -714 Pepperdine Waves +12.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110) +500

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pepperdine Waves Match Details

Fixture: Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels @ Pepperdine Waves

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pepperdine Waves Key Stats

St. Mary's score 110.3 points per 100 possessions, and over five conference games, they're shooting a tad under 50% from the field. The Gaels' leading scorer is freshman guard Aidan Mahaney, who averages 15.2 points per game and converts 42.5% of his threes. Three other St. Mary's players average at least 11.8 points, and overall the Gaels' ability to limit turnovers, especially recently, has helped them on this winning streak. Definitely, they allow just 88.8 points per 100 possessions, and they hold opponents to under 40% shooting overall. Look for the Gaels to be active on both ends of the court tonight on the road.

Pepperdine has been pretty efficient this year, as they knock down over 47% of all their shots and shoot 38.2% from deep. Sophomore Maxwell Lewis leads the Waves with 19.6 PPG, and several others chip in as well, but Pepperdine's issues have really been on the defensive end. They've allowed teams to shoot over 50% in each of their past two games, and overall, WCC schools are shooting 52.1% against the Waves. Tonight, Pepperdine needs to get more stops; otherwise, they'll likely lose their seventh straight.

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pepperdine Waves Betting Prediction

The Gaels have played only two road games, but overall in games away from home (including neutral), they've gone 5-2 ATS. Pepperdine is an awful 1-6 ATS at home, and they've been slumping because they simply can't get stops. The Waves play at one of the fastest paces in the nation, and eight of their ten night games this year have gone over. Expect St. Mary's to cover and expect a high-scoring affair tonight.

Prediction: Saint Mary's -12.5 (-110) & Over 140.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 53-41-3 (+77.5 units)

