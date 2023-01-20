Saint Peter's vs Marist Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 20 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Marist Red Foxes will play host to the Saint Peter's Peacocks on Friday night. These teams compete in the MAAC, but both haven't done too well in conference play. Marist are 3-4 in MAAC games and 7-9 overall, but they are on a nice three-game winning streak. Saint Peter's are 2-7 in conference play, 7-11 overall, and they're on a five-game losing streak. Last season, Saint Peter's won both head-to-head meetings, but with how bad they've been lately, it might be hard to make it three in a row against the Red Foxes.

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Marist Red Foxes Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Saint Peter's Peacocks +2.5 (-110) Over 122 (-110) +120 Marist Red Foxes -2.5 (-110) Under 122 (-110) -140

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Marist Red Foxes Match Details

Fixture: Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Marist Red Foxes

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: McCann Arena

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Marist Red Foxes Key Stats

St. Peter's shot an awful 27.6% from the field last game, and they've shot just 38.1% this year. In conference games, they've shot even worse, and considering their schedule has been pretty easy, this is concerning. The Peacocks' leading scorer, Isiah Dasher (14.1 PPG), has been solid, but he's been held to under 30% shooting in each of his past three games. On this losing streak, the Peacocks' defense hasn't been awful, but they really just haven't gotten their shots to drop. Tonight, they'll try to turn it around against a Marist team that let Niagara shoot 52% last time out.

Marist are playing well right now, and big man Patrick Gardner has been unstoppable lately. He averages 18.8 points and 6.5 boards, and he's totaled 23 or more points in each of his previous three contests. The Red Foxes have shot the lights out on this winning streak, and all of their previous three wins have been upsets. Tonight, we'll see if Marist can make it four straight victories against a slumping Peacocks squad.

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Marist Red Foxes Betting Prediction

Saint Peter's are 1-8 on the road this year and 1-8 ATS, whereas Marist is an even 4-4 ATS at home. There isn't mich to separate these conference rivals, but the fact the Peacocks have been terrible on the road and in conference games gives Marist the upper hand here. Expect the Red Foxes to ride Gardner to their fourth consecutive win, enough to cover.

Prediction: Marist -2.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 56-41-3 (+104.8 units)

