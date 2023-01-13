On Friday night, the Saint Peter's Peacocks will travel to Connecticut to compete against the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the MAAC competition. Under a new coach and considerable squad upheaval, the Peacocks, who were favorites to win the NCAA Tournament last year, have struggled this year.

The Peacocks enter this matchup with a 7-9 overall record and a dismal 2-5 record in conference play. With a 12-5 overall record and a 3-3 conference record, the Bobcats have performed admirably so far. The first pitch for this conference showdown is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Saint Peter's vs Quinnipiac Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Saint Peter's Peacocks +425 +10 (-110) Over 133.5 (-110) Quinnipiac Bobcats -550 -10 (-110) Under 133.5 (-110)

Saint Peter's vs Quinnipiac Match Details

Fixture: Saint Peter's Peacocks at Quinnipiac Bobcats

Date and Time: Friday, January 13 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: TD Bank Sports Center, Hamden, Connecticut

Saint Peter's vs Quinnipiac Key Stats

As the Peacocks cruised through an upset-filled run in the NCAA Tournament, they became the focus of the collegiate basketball world. The Peacocks are two games under.500 as they adjust to a new system and a new roster. With just a 2-5 record so far in the MAAC, they have notably struggled. They suffered their third straight defeat on Sunday, falling to Canisius 67-60 in overtime at home.

If the Peacocks want to have a significant impact on the MAAC this season, they must quickly right the ship. They have had trouble so far, especially on offense. In terms of scoring, they are only ranked 348th in the nation.

Despite winning 12 of their first 17 games, the Bobcats' 3-3 conference record has only allowed them to finish.500 overall. However, the Bobcats have won each of their last three contests and enter this one seeking to move a game over.500 in the MAAC rankings. They dominated Iona on Sunday afternoon, en route to an 81–58 triumph.

The Bobcats enter this contest on a roll and aim to improve their 4-2 home record. They are significantly more efficient offensively than the Peacocks, scoring at the 109th-best rate in the nation. They now rank a respectable 88th in three-point shooting for the season. The Bobcats are rated 139th in turnovers and have a somewhat above-average turnover defense.

Saint Peter's vs Quinnipiac Betting Prediction

In this battle, the Bobcats' superior firepower overpowers the Peacocks. The Bobcats are the nation's 88th-best three-point shooting club, and if they miss, they will have the upper hand on the glass since they are the 14th-best rebounding team in the country.

The Peacocks are having trouble scoring and won't be able to create a comeback because they have one of the worst three-point shooting squads in the nation. In the face of a weaker rebounding squad, expect the Bobcats to take the lead and dictate the pace of the game.

Pick: Quinnipiac Bobcats -10 (-110)

