Saint Peter's vs Siena Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 6 | MAAC | College Basketball

The Saint Peter's Peacocks and Siena Saints will square off at MVP Arena on Friday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball game.

The Peacocks, who are 2-3 in conference play, lost to Iona in their most recent contest. In their most recent game, the Saints, who are 3-0 in MAAC play, trounced Fairfield.

Last season, the Saints defeated the Peacocks in both games. The Saints and Peacocks have a 42-34 all-time record.

Saint Peter's vs Siena Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Saint Peter's Peacocks +290 +8 (-110) Over 128 (-110) Siena Saints -370 -8 (-110) Under 128 (-110)

Saint Peter's vs Siena Match Details

Fixture: Saint Peter's Peacocks at Siena Saints

Date and Time: Friday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Times Union Center, Albany, New York

Saint Peter's vs Siena Key Stats

With victories over Hartford, Quinnipiac, and Manhattan, the Peacocks have won three of their last five games. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's preseason poll had the Peacocks finishing seventh. They also played non-conference games against Seton Hall and Maryland.

The Peacocks average 63.6 points per 100 possessions while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three-point range. Their offensive efficiency rating, schedule-adjusted, places them 331st out of 363 D-1 clubs.

They rank 63rd in rebounding margin with an average of 35.0 rebounds per game. The Peacocks allow 65.4 points per 100 possessions, and their opponents shoot 41.7 percent from the field, including 29.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Saints have defeated Saint Bonaventure, Manhattan, Quinnipiac, and Fairfield in a string of four straight victories. They are tied for first place in the MAAC basketball rankings with Iona after playing non-conference games against Harvard, Florida State, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, and Georgetown.

In the conference's preseason poll, the Saints were projected to finish sixth, but they now seem to be genuine contenders for the MAAC championship.

They shoot 46.3 percent from the field and average 71.7 points per 100 possessions. The Saints have strong three-point shooting and free-throw shooting, both of which place them in the top 40. They rank 145th in Division 1 for adjusted offensive efficiency.

Saint Peter's vs Siena Betting Prediction

I predict that the Saints will defend against a weak Peacocks unit. The Peacocks only have two players with double-digit point totals this season and shoot under 39 percent from the field.

Their offensive effectiveness ranks 331st. The Saints, in contrast, shot nearly 54 percent from the field in their most recent contest and are effective from long range and the foul line. Back the Saints in this one.

Pick: SC Saints -8 (-110)

