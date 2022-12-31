Samford vs. The Citadel Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Citadel Bulldogs will be at home to face the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday in a Southern Conference clash. The Citadel are 6-7, previously defeating Chattanooga to end a four-game losing streak. For Samford, they're up to 7-7 following their win over Mercer. Both teams have won their lone conference game prior to today's contest, and they'll both look to notch another important conference win this afternoon.

Samford Bulldogs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Samford Bulldogs -4.5 (-110) Over 143.5 (-110) -189 The Citadel Bulldogs +4.5 (-110) Under 143.5 (-110) +160

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Samford Bulldogs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Samford Bulldogs @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: McAlister Field House

Samford Bulldogs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Key Stats

Samford has been pretty good on offense this year, as they're currently averaging 108.5 points per 100 possessions. They have four players that average double-digit points, including junior guard Ques Glover who leads the squad at 13.8. An area where Samford has stood out is their ability to get to the free-throw line and convert. They rank 17th in free throw rate, and they attempt just over 24 free throws per game. Defensively, Samford has done a great job at forcing turnovers, currently averaging 16.7 turnovers forced and ranking 40th-best in opponent turnover percentage. They are just 1-5 on the road, though, so we'll see if they can reverse that trend starting today.

The Citadel score at a pretty average rate, but seniors Austin Ash (16.2 PPG) and Stephen Clark (15.3) have done most of the heavy lifting on offense. They account for almost half of their team's points, and Clark also pulls down the most rebounds (6.5) per game on the team. The Citadel have struggled on the offensive glass though, averaging just 7.2 offensive rebounds per contest. Defensively, their inability to force turnovers could be an issue, but they have fared better at home, where they're 3-2 on the year.

Samford Bulldogs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Betting Prediction

Last year the Citadel were able to cover both meetings against Samford, despite the schools splitting the season series. Today, Samford is favored despite their 1-5 away record, and while they should win, expect the Citadel to cover at home. The underdog has covered five of the previous seven head-to-head matchups between these two, so look for that trend to continue.

Prediction: The Citadel +4.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes