San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will be at home to face the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. The Padres beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Sunday, moving to 68-56 for the year. Looking at the Guardians, they are now 64-56 for the season after their loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. San Diego has been a pretty good home team, holding a 35-26 record at Petco Park. Cleveland has had a couple of days off, but they still have a two-game lead in the American League Central.

Mike Clevinger, who is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA, will be taking the mound Tuesday for San Diego. Despite the solid overall numbers, he's struggled recently, allowing nine earned runs in his past 14 innings. Otherwise, he has been steady this season and will be up against a mediocre Guardians lineup on Tuesday. The Padres' righty has been pretty good at his home park this season. In San Diego, he's holding a 2.96 ERA for the year, and Cleveland doesn't usually put up a ton of runs. Look for Clevinger to try to get back on track on a mound where he's more comfortable.

The Guardians will hand the ball to Aaron Civale, who is 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA. His last start was stellar, going six innings, allowing one earned run while striking out ten. The right-hander has been much better overall, holding a 2.00 ERA in his past four outings. Civale seems to have turned a corner, and this season San Diego has been poor at home offensively. Expect Civale to try and maintain his recent success on Tuesday.

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians +128 +1.5 (-175) Over 8.0 (+100) San Diego Padres -138 -1.5 (+145) Under 8.0 (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Aaron Civale recorded a season-high 10 K's last start, and he's been recording more than usual lately. In four of his previous five outings, he's notched four or more strikeouts. Look for him to reach four again in San Diego.

Pick: Aaron Civale Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-145)

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Padres have seen seven of their last nine games go under. For Cleveland, 10 of their last 14 have seen the total go under. Clevinger has struggled recently, but he excels at home. Look for a lower-scoring affair tonight as these clubs start a new series.

Prediction: Under 8 (-120)

