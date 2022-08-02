San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 1 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will play host to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. The Padres beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Sunday, winning the series and bringing their record to 57-46 on the season. Meanwhile, for the Rockies, they now find themselves at 46-57 for the year following their defeat versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The Padres are currently 12 games behind in the National League West division heading into Monday's contest, but they do hold the second wild card spot.

Mike Clevinger will be on the bump Monday for the Padres. He is 2-3, with a 3.16 ERA as a starter this year. In his last two appearances, the right-hander has had a nice stretch, allowing three earned runs in his past 13 innings. He's looked better of late, and he'll be facing a Rockies team that averages only 3.2 runs per game on the road. They're also averaging a measly three runs per contest out of their past seven. Expect Clevinger to keep pitching well against the Padres' division foes.

Antonio Senzatela will get the ball Monday for the Rockies, carrying a 3-5 record and a 4.90 ERA. This Padres offense that he'll be up against ranks #17 in runs per game, but in their past seven, they're averaging five runs per contest. Last time out, Senzatela tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs, while striking out 5 in a win versus the Chicago White Sox. Senzatela has a 5.67 ERA, indicating that he's been somewhat lucky this year, which could expire, leaving only bad results. Look for a hot Padres offense to try and get the series started on the right note.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Monday, August 1, 9:40 P.M. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +180 +1.5 (-120) Over 7.5 (-110) San Diego Padres -215 -1.5 (+100) Under 7.5 (-110)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Trent Grisham will be taking his cuts against Senzatela on Monday. He has a wOBA of .373 against right-handers with low strikeout rates since the beginning of last season. Senzatela's K/9 rate is just 5.4, so Grisham should be able to do some damage in this matchup.

Pick: Trent Grisham Over 1.5 Total Bases (+155)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Rockies are 16-30 while playing away from Coors this year, and the Padres are 7-3 in Clevinger's last ten starts. Look for the home team to take the lead by the fifth inning, and expect the Padres to keep swinging well on Monday.

Prediction: Padres First 5 Innings -0.5 (-105) & Padres Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (+100)

