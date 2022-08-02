San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday afternoon for the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The Padres handled the Rockies 4-1 on Monday to improve to 58-46 on the year. The Rockies are now down to 46-58 on the season after losing Monday's game.

Yu Darvish will be on the hill Tuesday for the Padres. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA through 19 starts this season. Over the last couple of weeks, the right-hander has been excellent, surrendering just three earned runs in 14 innings. The Rockies' offense has gone cold lately, and they're also much worse on the road. Darvish should be able to take care of this Colorado lineup that's missing Kris Bryant.

Ryan Feltner gets the call Tuesday for the Rockies, sporting a 1-3 record and a 6.15 ERA. This Padres offense that he'll be up against ranks #17 in runs per game, but in their previous seven, they're averaging a solid 4.9 runs per contest.

In his previous outing, Feltner went four innings, surrendering eight hits and five earned runs in a loss to the Minnesota Twins. The righty averages just under five innings per start, but he could be asked to go deeper as his club needs to get 54 outs today. Expect the Padres to try and get to Feltner early and force the Rockies to use their below-average bullpen.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +205 +1.5 (+100) Over 7.5 (+100) San Diego Padres -245 -1.5 (-120) Under 7.5 (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Darvish has gone exactly seven innings in each of his last four outings. The Rockies' lineup hasn't shown much resistance lately, and the Padres' righty has been lights-out since the beginning of July.

Pick: Yu Darvish Over 20.5 Outs Recorded (-110)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Padres' pitching staff averages just 3.6 runs against at home this year, so expect another low-scoring contest. With Darvish on the mound, look for the Rockies to struggle to muster any offense.

Prediction: Padres -1.5 (-120)

