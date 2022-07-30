San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, July 29th

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Preview: Can Byron Buxton and the Twins get back on track?

The San Diego Padres host the Minnesota Twins to begin their weekend series. The Padres are coming off of a tough series loss to one of the worst teams in the MLB, the Detroit Tigers. The Twins have also had their fair share of struggles, which were on display when they were swept by the Brewers. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

San Diego Padres Preview:

"City Connect Snell"- @Padres

The San Diego Padres have been an odd team to bet on this year. Although they have a solid 55-45 record, they haven't covered their run line when posted as favorites. The Padres are 25-43 against the run line this season when favorited to win the game. This is not a great trend for Padres bettors.

San Diego will send Blake Snell to the mound for this game. Snell hasn't been as effective as previous seasons, but he's beginning to show improvements. In his last 4 starts, Snell has produced 3 quality starts and 2 victories. He will look to shut down the Twins' offense that ranks within the top 10 in the MLB.

The San Diego Padres offense has been led by Luke Voit, Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth. The three sluggers will be responsible for taking charge against the Twins tonight. The key to victory in this game is to get a quality start out of Blake Snell and get timely offensive production out of their lineup.

Minnesota Twins Preview:

Minnesota Twins @Twins



#MNTwins Interleague road games continue with a weekend series in San Diego. Interleague road games continue with a weekend series in San Diego. #MNTwins https://t.co/ks7RTrYJe7

"Interleague road games continue with a weekend series in San Diego."- @Twins

The Minnesota Twins have been a pretty solid ball club this season. Their offense has been very good, but the pitching staff ranks 18th in the MLB in ERA. Luckily, one of their better arms will take the mound tonight in the form of Joe Ryan. Ryan has been very effective this season, with a 7-3 record to accompany his 2.89 ERA.

Offensively, the Twins have relied heavily on Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton. Both players have an enormous amount of talent and are always a threat to do damage at the plate. The key to victory for the Twins will be to get timely production from the offense, which will allow Ryan to ease his way into the game.

Pick/Prediction: NRFI (No Run First Inning) (-130)

We're not asking too much here; just six outs without a run. Both Snell and Ryan are more than capable of accomplishing this. We're going with a clean first inning from both of these guys!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far