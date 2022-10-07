San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions: October, 7 | 2022 MLB Postseason 

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets open up their three-game set with the primetime slot Friday night.

After choking away a ten-and-a-half game lead in the National League East, the Mets are forced to play in the Wild Card round of these playoffs. They are hosting the San Diego Padres for a best-of-three series.

Pitching in this one is Yu Darvish for the Padres and Max Scherzer for the Mets.

Yu Darvish has rocked the second half of the season and looks playoff ready. He has averaged two runs a start over his last ten games. More impressive were his stats against the Mets this year. Darvish faced them twice, one was a seven-inning shutout performance, and in New York, he allowed one run over seven innings. So bettors should expect him to roll today.

Scherzer is coming off one of the best regular seasons of his career. However, New York signed him for his talents in the postseason. He had a sub-three ERA in his last two playoff runs, and the Mets will be looking for similar numbers this year.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, October 7, 8:07 pm EDT.

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing Meadows, NY

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Padres +1.5 (-180) +130 Over 6.5 (+100) Mets -1.5 -160 Under 6.5 (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Best Picks

While Darvish has been great this season, he has struggled in the playoffs in the past. When he was with the Dodgers in 2017, he allowed 10 runs in 14 innings pitched. He's had better performances in post season, but he has certainly exhibited inconsistencies throughout his time in the majors.

First Five Innings: Mets Over 1.5 Runs (-115)

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Prediction

This is going to be a tight series, and it could easily go either way; it's going to be a low-scoring game. The Padres are the more experienced playoff team, but the Mets are at home. Bettors should expect the Padres to win in three games and to take this first game tonight.

San Diego (+130) & Under 9.5 Runs (-120)

