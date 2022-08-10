San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will battle the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night at Petco Park. The Giants beat the Padres 1-0 on Monday to bring their record to 54-55. San Diego is now 61-51 after losing on Monday.

"103 MPH HEAT FOR THE WIN" - NBCSGiants

Joe Musgrove, who is 8-5 with a 3.00 ERA, will be on the hill Tuesday for San Diego. Since the break, the right-hander's performances have been disappointing, and he has a 7.29 ERA in his past four outings.

The Giants' offense is averaging 3.4 runs per game in their previous seven, which is low, and they haven't been playing great baseball as a team overall. Musgrove has been respectable in his home stadium this year, though, and will need to bounce back to get his team out of their slump.

"Musgrove on the mound tonight. #TimeToShine" - Padres

San Francisco will hand the ball to Alex Cobb, who is 3-6 with a 4.38 ERA. Lately, the veteran has been a lot better, sporting a 2.84 ERA in his past four outings. Cobb has a 2.79 expected ERA, so it's not surprising that his performances have been going well in these last few weeks.

The Padres offense hasn't clicked consistently yet since the acquisition of Juan Soto and Josh Bell, but the potential is there. Cobb is a much better pitcher than his numbers indicate, but he'll need to have his best stuff to keep his team in the game.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +156 +1.5 (-140) Over 7.5 (+100) San Diego Padres -171 -1.5 (+120) Under 7.5 (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

The Giants have drawn 13 walks in their last three games, and they have the third-highest walk rate in the league. When Musgrove faced them in July, he walked four, so expect him to walk at least two tonight.

Pick: Joe Musgrove Over 1.5 Walks Given (-110)

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

With their last loss, the Padres have now lost five straight heading into Tuesday's matchup. After getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, they'll want to avoid losing another series. They've been cold, but they have the talent to break out at any time.

The total has gone over in seven of 10 meetings in San Diego between these two. Even though the offenses have been struggling, the over has been hit in four straight Musgrove starts.

Prediction: Over 7 (-135)

