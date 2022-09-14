San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: Odds, Lines, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions - September 14, 2022 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners close out a two-game set today at T-Mobile Park.

The Padres stole the win off of Seattle last night, shutting out the M's and taking a 2-0 victory. Both starters were electric, but Yu Darvish's shutout is what brought the win.

"Yu Darvish. That's it. That's the tweet." - Padres

Pitching in this one are Mike Clevinger for the Padres and Deigo Castillo for the Mariners.

Clevinger has been great when he's not facing the Dodgers; three of his last 10 starts have been against LA. Clevinger allowed 14 runs in those three starts and just 12 in the other seven.

Castillo has been phenomenal this season. He has a 2.70 ERA in his seven starts for Seattle. Over his last 10 games, he's averaged 1.8 earned runs. Despite spending the first half of this season in the National League, this will be his first appearance of the year against the Padres.

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

Time & Date: Wednesday, September 14, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

"It’s always a party at The ‘Pen" - tmobilepark

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Padres +136 Over 7.5 (-105) Yes (+110) Mariners -162 Under 7.5 (-115) No (-145)

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Best Picks

Mike Clevinger has now made seven consecutive starts, recording fewer than five strikeouts. While he should work deep into this game. He's a groundball pitcher who doesn't go for the kill. This line is a joke for bettors.

Mike Clevinger Under 4.5 Ks (-146)

Luis Castillo's ERA is even lower in Seattle than it was in Cincinnati.

It's already been said how great both these pitchers have been. Batters are lucky to score a run in any inning, so both starters should be able to get through the lineup before surrendering the first run. The payout isn't great, but the pick is a lock.

No Runs in the First Inning (-145)

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction

These are two teams that are fighting for a playoff spot. The Mariners have been fantastic all season, and the Padres are catching fire at the perfect time. It's going to be another tightly contested game, but given how the Padres have been hitting, the dog is the smart play here. Look for the Padres to pick up a game in the standings.

San Diego (+136)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt