San Diego State vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 7 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Wyoming Cowboys will be at home to face the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday afternoon. These Mountain West schools square off for the first time this season, with San Diego State having won each of the last eight head-to-head meetings dating back to 2018. The Aztecs are 11-3 at the moment, and they beat a strong UNLV team last weekend, their fourth consecutive victory. For the Cowboys, they've dropped four in a row overall, putting their season record at 5-9. We'll see if Wyoming can flip the switch after a tough one-point loss last Saturday to New Mexico.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Wyoming Cowboys Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line San Diego State Aztecs -8.5 (-110) Over 135 (-110) -417 Wyoming Cowboys +8.5 (-110) Under 135 (-110) +320

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Wyoming Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: San Diego State Aztecs @ Wyoming Cowboys

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Arena-Auditorium

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Wyoming Cowboys Key Stats

San Diego State has had a really tough schedule, and even though they did drop out of the Top 25, they're 2-0 so far in conference play. Defensively, the Aztecs make their presence felt as they force 16.1 turnovers per game, and opponents shoot a lousy 30.2% from beyond the three-point line versus them. In three of their last four games, they've held teams to under 37% from the field, so look for them to focus on this end once again.

Offensively, SDSU has been a tad above average, and their two best scorers, Darrion Trammell (13.2 PPG) and Matt Bradley (12.9 PPG), are their go-to players. Trammell is their best playmaker, too (3.8 APG), and his 1.8 steals are a testament to his defensive abilities. Ultimately, the Aztecs allow just 91.2 points per 100 possessions, which is excellent, and their three losses have all been due to poor defensive performances.

Wyoming has also had a somewhat difficult schedule, but they've underperformed. Noah Reynolds (14.3 PPG) and Hunter Maldonado (12.5 PPG) carry this offense, but overall the Cowboys' lack of physicality has hurt them. They average just 6.7 offensive boards and 2.1 blocks as a team, both figures which are well below the D1 average. Today, they'll be home at least, where they've had some success.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Wyoming Cowboys Betting Prediction

San Diego State is just 4-9 ATS this year, but on paper, they have a much stronger roster compared to Wyoming. Neither team has been great against the spread recently, but the Aztecs' defense should be too much for the Cowboys to overcome. Back the visitors here to win and cover, as Wyoming isn't good enough defensively to keep up.

Prediction: San Diego State -8.5 (-110)

