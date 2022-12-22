San Diego vs Cal State Northridge Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The San Diego Toreros will take on the Cal State Northride in the NCAA at the Credit Union Arena on Thursday (December 22).

The Toreros are off to a 7-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're ninth in the West Coast Conference,and are coming off a 92-84 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders (92-84)in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Cal State Northridge Matadors, who are on a disappointing 2-8 start to the season, are last in the Big West Conference and on a three-game losing streak. They lost to the Idaho Vandals 76-73 in the previous outing.

San Diego Toreros vs Cal State Northridge Matadors: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Diego Toreros -150 -3.5 (-110) O 139 (-110) Cal State Northridge Matadors +130 +3.5 (-110) U 139 (-110)

The Toreros have had a mixed start to the season with six wins and five losses. They suffered losses against the Utah State Aggies (91-89), New State Mexico Aggies (90-77), Nicholls State Colonels (72-70), UNLV Runnin' Rebels (95-77), and California Baptist Lancers (76-73). They now have an away game to contend with.

The team has been impressive when it comes to scoring. They're averaging 79.5 points per game, which ranks 55th in the league, and conceding 76.2 points per outing, which ranks 331st in the league.

The Matadors, meanwhile, are struggling, with only two wins and eight losses. Their wins have come against the La Sierra Golden Eagles (90-55) and Whittier College Poets (101-42). The team has been below par in the offensive front, averaging only 68.6 points per game, and conceding 65.0 points per outing.

San Diego Toreros vs Cal State Northridge Matadors: Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Toreros @ Cal State Northridge Matadors

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22; 04:00 pm ET

Venue: Premier America Credit Union Arena

San Diego Toreros vs Cal State Northridge Matadors: Prediction

Five of San Diego's last six games have been above the total mark played on a Thursday. Thirteen of their last 16 games have been over the total mark following a straight win, and four of their last five games have been above the total after an against-the-spread win.

The two teams have played each other four times before and are tied with two wins apiece. This game is expected to be a close contest, as both teams have similar statistics.

Final Prediction: Total Over 139 (-110)

